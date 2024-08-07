50 years ago in Expo history: 1,000 missing people and the hope for a visit from Vice President Gerald Ford

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The planned Expo ’74 visit by Vice President Gerald Ford was looking less and less likely. Ford had cancelled his entire scheduled West Coast visit – and rumors were swirling that it was because President Richard Nixon was about to resign and Ford would be sworn in as president.

Expo officials had not given up hope, however.

“We have absolutely no word that Vice President Ford isn’t coming,” a spokesman said. “Until we do, I think we just have to hold on – keep hoping.”

In other Expo news, over 1,000 people had been reported missing at Expo ’74 in the most recent month alone.

“Presumably, all of them were found, because Expo hasn’t had any reports to the contrary,” The Spokesman-Review reported.

However, kids getting separated from parents (or vice-versa) was common – and frightening for all concerned.

“Expo officials suggest that groups or families visiting the fair before entering the gates arrange a specific rendezvous spot in case someone gets lost,” the S-R wrote.

From 100 years ago: A fire in the area of Ermina Avenue and Hamilton Street destroyed one home and damaged 13 others.

“Fires were jumping from shingle roof to shingle roof so rapidly that firemen found themselves unable to be at all places at once,” the Chronicle reported.

Also on this day

1990: U.S. deploys troops to Saudi Arabia, beginning Operation Desert Shield.