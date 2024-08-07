9 tips for the most fun, safe patio experience with your dog

By Angela Schneider The Spokesman-Review

Summer means getting outside and having fun with your dog.

That includes heading to a resto patio for some lunch and brews. Or soda pop, if you’re so inclined.

We can help you make sure you and your pup have a great time. Here are some tips and tricks to make the most of your patio visits with your dog.

1. Know before you go: Before heading out, check to confirm that the restaurant, brewery or coffee shop is pet-friendly and allows dogs on the patio. Some places might have specific rules or restrictions.

PRO TIP: It’s best to call and ask. Google doesn’t always have the correct answer.

2. Train basic commands: Ensure your dog is well-behaved and knows such basic commands as “sit,” “stay” and “leave it.” It’s also helpful if they’re well versed in ignoring significant distractions, like loud noises and other dogs.

3. Make sure your dog is socialized: Make sure your dog is comfortable around other people. If your dog is a hottie, you’ll have no shortage of servers and fellow patrons wanting to coo and scritch your pup.

PRO TIP: It is OK to say “no” to people entering your dog’s space if she is uncomfortable with that.

4. Always have a good leash and collar: Most patios in Eastern Washington and North Idaho require a leash at all times. And make sure you maintain control of your dog. Don’t get distracted too much by your meal. You have another being to be mindful of.

PRO TIP: Everywhere in Spokane County requires your dog to be on leash, unless otherwise stated. It’s the law.

5. Bring a mat: Most patios are all hard surfaces and that can get uncomfortable for your dog, especially if the temperature is high. Bring a comfortable mat or blanket for your dog to lie on.

6. Bring your own water and treats: A lot of dog-friendly patios will supply water bowls for your dog but be mindful shared water bowls can carry parasites and diseases. Bringing your own water bowl assures your dog will get the cleanest water possible. It’s probably best to not share your food with your dog, too, but rather bring their own share of treats with you. (Ahem … do as I say, not as I do.)

7. Choose the right time: Opt for quieter times of the day, not during the lunch or supper rush. A less crowded patio space will reduce stress and distractions for your dog and minimize disturbances for your fellow diners. It’s also important to consider outdoor temperatures and what’s hot for you is a heck of a lot hotter for your dog. Aim for early morning or later evening so your dog can enjoy your time together too.

8. Mind your dog’s behavior: If you see your dog getting anxious, agitated or overly excited, it might be a good time to pay the bill and beat feet. Do NOT dine and dash just because your dog is getting uppity.

9. Be respectful of other patrons: Not everyone is comfortable around dogs, and though Princess Fussypants or King Bark might be the center of your world, they aren’t in everyone else’s. If your dog starts to bark excessively to misbehave, pay your bill and leave.