Charlie Condon homers among four hits, Spokane Indians dust Tri-City 7-0

PASCO – It took exactly one day for Charlie Condon to catch up to High-A pitching.

The 6-foot-6 outfielder, who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft, went 4 for 5 with a home run, double, two runs and a stolen base and the Spokane Indians beat the Tri-City Dust Devils 7-0 to even the six-game Northwest League series at one game apiece at Gesa Stadium on Wednesday.

Bryant Betancourt had three hits and three RBIs for Spokane, while starting pitcher Blake Adams struck out 10 over six shutout innings.

After three scoreless innings the Indians broke through in the fourth. Condon led off the inning with a double off the wall in left, then Kyle Karros walked. A wild pitch allowed both runners to move up a base, then Bryant Betancourt doubled to center to plate them both.

The first-place Indians (26-12) made it 3-0 in the fifth. Cole Carrigg led off with a single, moved up on a wild pitch, took third on a ground out and scored on Betancourt’s second run-scoring hit of the game.

Condon led off the seventh against reliever Roman Phansalkar and crushed a 2-0 pitch well over the left field fence for his first professional home run. Condon bounced back from Tuesday’s debut when he went 0 for 4 with three RBIs.

The Indians added some insurance in the eighth and ninth.

CHARLIE CONDON HOMERS HAVE ARRIVED!



2024’s No. 3 pick (@Rockies) tees off on a moonshot for the @spokaneindians 🌕 pic.twitter.com/VLNOuRala1 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) August 8, 2024

Last-place Tri-City fell to 15-23. The series continues Thursday at 7:05 p.m.