Convicted felon charge on multiple accounts after indecent exposure, attempting to grab young girl

A six-time convicted felon was arrested after allegedly exposing himself and attempting to grab a young girl at a Spokane hotel on Saturday.

Jody D. Cochran, 39, had been in the parking lot of a hotel in the 900 block of West Third Avenue all day and caused numerous problems such as throwing rocks at windows before leaving, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

After returning to the area, it was reported that Cochran exposed and was touching himself near multiple cars. One vehicle owner reported Cochran broke into the car while continuing with his behavior, the news release said.

Cochran then approached a young girl on the balcony of a room at the hotel and quickly moved toward her before reaching through the balcony in an attempt to grab her, police said. The young girl’s father saw Cochran and ran at him while the girl, who was visibly scared, ran back into the family’s room, the news release stated. Cochran left again after this incident.

As officers wrapped up their investigation, a man fitting Cochran’s description returned to the hotel. When officers identified themselves, Cochran ignored their orders to stop and ran off.

After a brief chase, they found what appeared to be methamphetamine in his possession.

After his arrested, Cochran allegedly made sexually motivated comments regarding the young girl from earlier in the day.

Cochran was booked into the Spokane County Jail and is charged on four accounts. His first appearance was set for Tuesday afternoon.