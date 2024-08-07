IKEA is coming to Idaho? Here’s what the Swedish furniture giant has planned, and where

By Angela Palermo Idaho Statesman

“IKEA is coming to Idaho!,” exclaimed the headline on a news release.

Well, not quite.

The Swedish furniture giant is dipping its toes into the Gem State not with a retail store, but with a service center that it says will bring more affordable delivery options to Idahoans.

Previously, it could cost hundreds of dollars to ship hefty items from the nearest IKEA over 350 miles away in Draper, Utah, to your doorstep in Boise. Or you could make the five-hour drive to pick them up. Now, customers can pick up home furnishings in person or have them shipped from a new service center in West Boise.

“Our new delivery and pickup services are designed to offer flexibility and affordability, ensuring that more people can enjoy our wide range of home furnishing solutions without having a long commute to one of our stores,” Andrea Rivers, IKEA Draper loyalty manager, said in the news release Wednesday.

Rivers told the Idaho Statesman by email that the pickup site is run by RXO, a freight-transportation company, and is located at 11193 W. Emerald St., Suite 180. The location was not yet reflected on Wednesday on the company’s store locator on its website, which includes pickup sites.

Delivery prices start at $19 and pick-up options at $10, the release said.

One company, Assembled in Boise, has made a business of the IKEA-Idaho gap. It makes biweekly trips with a truck to the Draper store to pick up customers’ orders and then delivers them around the Treasure Valley. The company charges 30% on orders under $1,000.