Locally: Washington State names Derek Bayley assistant golf coach

From staff reports

Washington State men’s golf has named former student-athlete Derek Bayley as the program’s assistant coach, head coach Dustin White announced Aug. 1.

“First off, I want to thank Kevin (Tucker) for his six years with our program,” White said in a release. “We’ve done some neat things along the way, and he’s helped put a solid foundation in place for Derek to come in and build on. Derek brings invaluable playing experience, having played right here at WSU and then continued onto the professional game.

“His knowledge of what it takes to compete at an elite level will resonate with our guys and give them a great resource in both practice and tournament play.”

Bayley spent four years at WSU from 2014-18, finishing his Cougars career with a scoring average of 73.04, tops in school history. He remains sixth all time entering the upcoming academic year.

He posted the team’s lowest scoring average in 2016 and 2017, while also setting the WSU freshman scoring record at 72.36. That mark also ranked fifth for lowest scoring average in program history when he concluded his WSU career.

During his sophomore season, Bayley led the Cougars to a record-breaking victory at the Itani Quality Homes Collegiate, earning his first collegiate title of his career and tying the tournament record with a three-round score of 12-under-par 201.

For his career, he posted nine top-10 and 23 top-25 finishes, while tying for the third-lowest three-round score in program history, shooting 12-under 201 in 2015 and 2018. Both scores are tied for fifth lowest in program history upon his graduation.

As a collegian, Bayley twice captured the Rosauers Open in Spokane, including firing a 59 en route to the 2016 title.

Softball

Spokane’s Team Fire 70s recently won the Western National Championship in Sacramento, California, which took place July 30 through Sunday.

Fire 70s went undefeated for the tournament, winning three games, including the championship by one run in the bottom of the last inning.

The win qualifies the team to play for the U.S. championship in Las Vegas in September and the Tournament of Champions in Florida in January.

Five players made the all-tournament team: Ron Klawitter, Allen Arnold, Tim Wheatley, Doug Fredrickson and Phil Tingluey. Other members of the team: Dan Griffith, Jerry Coulter, Donn Etherington, Rich Orrison, Jack Parker, Jon Cox, Dave Leake, Randy Willis and Dennis Peele.

College soccer

The Washington State women’s soccer team was named a College Team Academic Award Winner by United Soccer Coaches for its exemplary performance in the classroom during the 2023-24 academic year, the organization announced Aug. 1.

Todd Shulenberger‘s side averaged a 3.34 grade-point average as a team over the two-semester academic year, marking the seventh time under Shulenberger’s nine-year tenure earning the national team award.