‘Mad as hell’ Liza Minnelli finally decides to release tell-all memoir

By Karu F. Daniels New York Daily News

Despite decades of saying her life story should be told after she died, Liza Minnelli will finally release an autobiography.

The legendary stage and screen star announced Tuesday that her yet-to-be-titled memoir will be released in the spring of 2026 through Grand Central Publishing.

“‘Tell [my story] when I’m gone!’ was my philosophy,” Minnelli said in a statement. “So, why did I change my mind? A sabotaged appearance at the Oscars in front of billions of people … a film with twisted half-truths … a recent miniseries that just didn’t get it right. All made by people who didn’t know my family and don’t really know me.”

“Finally, I was mad as hell!” she continued. “Over dinner one night, I decided, it’s my own damn story … I’m gonna share it with you because of all the love you’ve given me.”

Known for acclaimed roles both big and small, the 78-year-old daughter of Judy Garland and director Vincent Minnelli is a showbiz survivor whose life has been on display since she was a child.

“From the moment she was born, people have been telling Liza’s story. She is now, after a life of many dizzying triumphs and some terrifying lows, finally ready to tell it herself,” said Grand Central’s Senior VP and Editor-in-Chief Colin Dickerman.

Described as a “historically significant book about the greatest entertainment family of the 20th and now 21st century,” the upcoming memoir will offer an intimate look into Minnelli’s life from her early years to her rise to stardom.

It will also detail her high-profile and often rocky relationships, as well as her struggles with substance abuse.

Minnelli was recently portrayed by Broadway ingenue Krysta Rodriguez in the Emmy winning Netflix limited series “Halston,” based on the life of the famed fashion designer and Minnelli’s close friend.

The “Cabaret” star was also the subject of Bruce David Klein’s documentary “Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story,” which premiered at the 2024 Tribeca Festival in June.

Minnelli made a surprise appearance at the 94th Academy Awards in 2022, where she was sent onstage in a wheelchair against her objections.

Her longtime friend and memoir co-author Michael Feinstein later described the move as “sabotage” — one that forced her to be seen by millions of people in a way she did not want to be seen.