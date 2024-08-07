Rams rookie and former Washington State standout OLB Brennan Jackson focusing on mental aspect of game

By Adam Grosbard Tribune News Service

LOS ANGELES – As he wrapped up an interview, Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Brennan Jackson made his way across the field and yelled, “Jared! Jared!”

Fellow rookie Jared Verse looked up, waiting for the reason behind this greeting. But Jackson, the former Washington State standout who was drafted by the Rams in the fifth round, simply waved vigorously. Verse returned the gesture and cried back, “Hey B.J.!”

The Rams remade the front of their defense in the April draft. Their first two picks were spent on Verse and his Florida State teammate, Braden Fiske. A couple of Day 3 picks went to add depth to those positions, with Jackson and Clemson’s Tyler Davis.

Over the past three months, Jackson has leaned on that group as it makes its adjustment to the NFL.

“Me and Jared have created some really great friendship. We push each other every single day and just being able to take things from each other and hype each other up when we make plays,” Jackson said. “Same with the guys in the interior. All of us are taking it one step at a time, understanding that we’re all going through it together so just uplift each other.”

Jackson earned a positive review from head coach Sean McVay recently for his work in competitive periods as he has shown off his enduring motor.

“I tell everybody when they ask me how I’m doing: ‘Living the dream,’ ” Jackson said. “This is everything I dreamed of as a kid, being around such amazing players and vets that all have done a great job of giving their piece of knowledge to me.”

Michael Hoecht is the veteran in the outside linebackers room, and Jackson likes to joke that he’s become Hoecht’s shadow.

He and other Rams have emphasized the mental aspect of the game to Jackson. The rookie is working to understand his advantages and placement within the Rams’ scheme to avoid finding himself in the wrong position and at a disadvantage.

“Everybody here is so talented and so capable of doing the job right, so it really is understanding your piece in the scheme,” Jackson said. “One-on-ones are going to happen and the guy that has a slight advantage is going to be the one that wins.”

While he’s had a positive start to camp, Jackson knows there will tough days, too, but he’s preparing for those moments.

“One of the best things Hoecht was saying, ‘When you have a good practice, clip some of those clips and go back on those when you have a bad day,’ ” Jackson said. “Because you’re not going to be perfect every single day. You’re in the NFL, these guys are grown men, everyone’s here for a reason. So remind yourself.”