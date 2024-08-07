Spokane protects lead at Chattanooga for 1-0 win

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

The Velocity are back on track after picking up their first road win in nearly two months.

It took strong goalkeeping from Brooks Thompson and a second-half strike from Andre Lewis, as Spokane clung on to a 1-0 win over the Chattanooga Red Wolves in Tennessee on Wednesday evening in USL League One play.

Going into the match, Spokane had picked up one win in its past seven games thanks to several draws and a couple of losses in regular-season and Jagermeister Cup matches. The single victory since June was a 2-1 win over the Red Wolves at home on July 6.

The Velocity repeatedly looked to attack early with midfielder Kimarni Smith’s speed, but Smith’s only shot in the 10th minute hooked over the goal.

While Chattanooga was patient picking its spots, the action ramped up in the 19th minute as the Red Wolves got two quick looks on goal.

Thompson, who is on a seasonlong loan from USL Championship club Hartford Athletic, made a stretching save on Chattanooga midfielder Ropapa Mensah’s shot in the 20th minute to keep the match scoreless.

Despite plentiful scoring chances from both sides, Thompson and TJ Bush, the Red Wolves’ goalkeeper, traded impressive saves throughout the first 45 minutes and the clubs went into halftime in a scoreless tie.

But the Velocity came out strongly after the break, jumping ahead 1-0 on Lewis’ goal from the top of the box.

Masango Akale got the play going after collecting the ball deep in the Chattanooga defense and going right at his defender. Akale found Josh Dolling in the middle of the box, and Dolling calmly dropped the ball back to Lewis.

Lewis did what he does best – striking it from deep – and perfectly placed it at the top of the goal in the 49th minute.

Scoring chances and shots continued to arise throughout the second half, but so did Thompson and Bush, who both made a number of diving saves.

Spokane had its best chance to put the game further out of reach in the 68th minute. Akale again pushed the pace with outstanding footwork and after drawing Bush, passed it across the defense to Azriel González.

Standing just feet away from the goal, González looked to finish it up into the goal, but Bush’s outstretched right leg did just enough to redirect the ball up in the air. The collision sent González and a nearby defender crashing into the goal.

As the final whistle drew near and both clubs looked for a game-changing goal, the play got scrappier, resulting in six yellow cards in the last 26 minutes. Chattanooga got one last good look as Declan Watters’ header nearly found a teammate and knotted the match, but Thompson secured the ball and the victory.

Spokane finished with 17 shots – 13 from inside the box half – and six on goal. The Red Wolves finished with 10 shots and five on goal.

Spokane improved to 5-4-3 in regular-season play.

The Velocity are tied for sixth place with Northern Colorado and the Red Wolves in league standings.

The Velocity will take on the Hailstorm at ONE Spokane Stadium on Tuesday as Jagermeister Cup play picks back up.