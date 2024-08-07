Woman shot in leg in East Central Spokane drive-by shooting, two felons arrested

Two convicted felons are accused of hitting a woman in the leg during a drive-by shooting last weekend in East Central Spokane. One of the men tried to throw up a gang sign when police arrested him, and the other was found passed out in a running vehicle, according to court documents.

Jacob Milne, 18, and Tokiwa Jonathan, 35, were booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of six counts of first-degree assault and one count of drive-by shooting.

Police were called about 3 a.m. Sunday to an apartment complex at 1409 E. Seventh Ave., court records show. Police found a woman inside with a gunshot wound and bullet holes in the apartment complex’s walls.

The woman was in the apartment with her boyfriend and three children. A neighbor told police bullets came through his apartment, but no one was injured.

The woman was taken to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center where a nurse later told police she was stable, documents say.

Two suspects, one of whom had a gun, were seen at the location before they left in a dark-colored vehicle, police said in a news release.

Residents at the apartment complex told police a man who goes by “Toki” was responsible for the shooting.

Another witness told police he was driving around with Jonathan and Milne in a Honda Pilot that morning, according to documents. At one point, Milne got out of the car and pistol whipped him in the head for “unknown reasons.”

The trio continued toward the East Seventh Avenue address when someone threw the witness’ shoes out of the vehicle near Liberty Park.

Milne was also charged with fourth-degree assault related to the alleged pistol whipping and unlawful possession of a firearm.

The men parked at the apartments near 1402 E. Seventh Ave., according to documents. The witness started walking to find his shoes when he heard gunshots from the area of the apartments.

The witness’ grandfather said the suspects shot a round in the air, briefly drove and then fired more shots at the apartment building, records say.

The witness from the car directed police to Jonathan’s residence, 619 S. Richard Allen Court, about five blocks from the shooting.

About two hours after the shooting, a security worker patrolling an East Central Spokane parking garage found a man, later identified as Jonathan, passed out in the driver’s seat of the Honda Pilot, which was running and in drive. Jonathan did not wake up to several knocks on the car, the worker told police.

Police corroborated the security worker’s statements and found a .40 caliber handgun, later determined to be stolen, on the center console of the car.

Police secured the firearm, placed the vehicle in park and turned it off. Jonathan was finally awakened and detained.

Jonathan told police he consumed “12 packs” of alcoholic beverages and did not know where he was at or what time it was, according to documents.

Jonathan’s breath samples three hours after the security worker found him measured 0.15 and 0.16.

Jonathan faces additional physical control of a vehicle while intoxicated, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm charges.

Meanwhile, police found Milne inside the Richard Allen Court apartments. Officers found .40-caliber ammunition on Milne’s person. The casings matched the type of casings at the shooting scene, police wrote in documents.

Milne, who had an unrelated felony warrant, told police he was dropped off at the apartments at about midnight and did not leave again.

While an officer took a photo of Milne outside the apartment, Milne said, “At least let me throw up my sign,” as he tried to make a gesture with his hand, according to police.

Milne told police he is affiliated with the “North Side Youngenz,” and the gang calls him “Bandz.”

Jonathan and Milne made their first appearances Monday in Spokane County Superior Court and are scheduled for arraignments Aug. 20.

Both remain in jail with Jonathan’s bond set at $750,000 and Milne’s at $500,000.