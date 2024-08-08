The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
Spokane, Washington
Father of Pullman man accused of kidnapping his daughter indicted

Pullman police and other law enforcement agencies were looking for 2-year-old Seraya Aung Harmon, left, and 21-year-olds Nadia Cole and Aaron Aung. Pullman police announced in a news release on July 8, 2024, that they were located in Mexico. (Courtesy of Pullman Police Department)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

The father of a 21-year-old Pullman man accused of kidnapping his young daughter and taking her to Mexico was federally indicted Wednesday and charged with helping his son kidnap his granddaughter.

Jaimes Tin Aung was indicted on charges of conspiring to commit parental kidnapping and parental kidnapping.

His son, Aaron Aung, pleaded not guilty to the same charges in federal court Thursday morning.

Aung and his fiancée left the country with Aung’s 2-year-old daughter, Seraya, earlier this year despite sharing custody with the girl’s mother, according to court documents.

Both Seraya and the fiancée were reported missing not long after.

In early July, Aung, the fiancée and the toddler were “contacted by Mexican officials,” and a short time later were returned to the U.S., according to court documents.

The indictment against the Aungs remained sealed late Thursday afternoon.