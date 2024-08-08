Kamala Harris shuts down pro-Palestinian heckler at Michigan rally

Dave Goldiner, New York Daily News

Kamala Harris effectively shut down a pro-Palestinian heckler at her Detroit rally but the interruption suggests anger over Israel’s war in Gaza could dog the Democratic campaign even without President Biden in the race.

The Democratic standard bearer won enthusiastic cheers from thousands of supporters Wednesday night when she accused the protester of playing into the hands of former President Trump by disrupting her speech.

“You know what? If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that,” Harris said. “Otherwise, I’m speaking.”

Harris punctuated the takedown with a head-tilting stern stare at the heckler.

Even though she handled the incident well, the interruption was a sharp reminder that pro-Palestinian protests will likely continue throughout the campaign, including planned large demonstrations at the Democratic National Convention, which starts Aug. 19.

Before the rally, Harris briefly met with Michigan Democratic leaders who won election to the convention on a pro-Palestinian “Uncommitted” slate.

The delegates, most of whom represent the state’s largest-in-the-nation Arab-American community, want a formal sit-down to discuss their demands, including calling for Israel to stop the war in Gaza and an embargo on U.S arms deliveries to the Jewish state.

Abbas Alawieh, an uncommitted Democratic delegate, told reporters they want to see Harris “turn a new page on Gaza policy.”

The Harris campaign said Thursday that the vice president has not agreed to discuss a proposed embargo.

Biden has come under bitter attack over his strong support for Israel as its military attack on Gaza continues 10 months after the Oct. 7 terror attacks.

Harris has taken a somewhat more critical stance toward Israel, and recently skipped Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech to Congress.

But protesters say she must answer for the policies of the Biden administration.

Democrats fret that Arab and Muslim voters could stay home in November, potentially tipping the election to Trump and Republicans. The concern is particularly sharp in Michigan, where Arab Americans comprise an estimated 2% or 3% of the electorate.

Harris and newly minted vice presidential running mate Tim Walz met Thursday with workers and a union hall near Detroit Thursday.

The pair planned to jet from there to Las Vegas for an evening rally. After that, it’s on to Arizona as the new Democratic ticket continues a blitz through the battleground states that will likely pick the next president.

Harris is riding a huge wave of enthusiasm after Biden stepped down from the race and endorsed her last month. Polls say she has pulled even or slightly ahead of Trump with less than 90 days before Election Day.

JD Vance, Trump’s controversial new No. 2, has been trailing Harris and Walz with counterpunching rallies and press events.

Trump himself has remained holed up in his Florida resort home, where he planned to host a press conference.