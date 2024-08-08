Police searching for suspect after man shot twice near Monroe and Mansfield

A man was shot twice Thursday afternoon near Monroe Street and Mansfield Avenue in north Spokane.

Spokane police spokeswoman Julie Humphreys said officers were called about 12:15 p.m. to the 1000 block of West Mansfield Avenue after the gunshot victim called 911. He was taken to the hospital with two gunshot wounds and is expected to recover, Humphreys said.

Police are searching for the suspect.

Humphreys said the victim told police he was shot by his brother, but police couldn’t confirm that claim.

Red crime scene tape cordoned off the intersection as detectives and forensics personnel processed the scene Thursday afternoon. Traffic on Monroe Street was blocked in both directions.

This story will be updated.