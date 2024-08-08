‘Thunder Rose’ strikes Spokane’s car scene for a good cause

Eric Etzel, standing, announces the winners at the Meals on Wheels car show at Ron's Drive-In Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Spokane Valley, Washington. The annual fundraiser, now in its 14th year, raises money for Meals on Wheels. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

Engines roared as hundreds of car enthusiasts filled Ron’s Drive-Inn’s parking lot Wednesday, showcasing their cars, classic to modern, while the sounds of road jams and country classics surrounded the crowd.

As admirers enjoyed milkshakes and burgers from the Spokane Valley restaurant, excitement filled the air as they gathered for the announcement of this year’s raffle and award winners of the 11th annual “Wheels 4 Meals” car show fundraiser.

All proceeds from the event’s raffle tickets and registration fees go to Meals on Wheels Spokane and Meals on Wheels Greater Spokane County. The organization provides hot meals to homebound seniors in the Spokane area, serving over 600 meals daily to those who can’t meet that need on their own.

Thunder Rose, a rose petal red 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, caught the eyes of many, pooling the majority of votes of everyone who attended and winning the People’s Pick award. Dave Moore, who owns the collectible, accepted his trophy with gratitude.

Moore is a “Wheels 4 Meals” veteran, attending and entering the car show for eight years now, he said.

This isn’t Moore’s first time winning a trophy for Thunder Rose. Moore recently won “Best in Show” at the annual “Lost in the ‘50s” event in Sandpoint, and was the grand prize winner at last year’s “Depot Days” in Amboy, Washington.

Moore was an “ex-California kid that enjoyed cars,” as California’s eccentric car scene is widely known to create and attract car lovers. He loves the older ‘50s to late ‘60s classics and muscle cars, he said, so the Bel Air was perfect.

The 1995 Bel Air was named in honor of Moore’s wife and daughter, Marlaine Rose and Rachelle Rose Moore. A new addition to the car family is his granddaughter, Lenni Rose. A custom-made window of an engraved rose sits on the driver’s side of the car, and under its hood is a display of lightning and roses, celebrating the people he loves.

Moore is also a member of the Inland Northwest Camaro Club in Spokane.

Before the Bel Air, he would showcase his 1969 Chevy Camaro and also won multiple awards for it. Owning collector cars, it takes dedication just to maintain its value, but Moore says it’s well worth it.

“It’s a toy that we take out once in a while – you got to kind of, you know, babysit it,” Moore said.

“I don’t spend a lot of money on it, per se; it’s already been spent,” he said, noting he’s spent thousands of dollars to get Thunder Rose where she is now.

Eric Etzel, a realtor for Choice Realty and founder of the fundraiser, expressed his gratitude many times throughout the show, thanking everyone for the turnout that exceeded the average of cars per show.

“We had 85 cars registered, and another 25 that showed up. Then we have T-shirt sales and raffle tickets and stuff, so I’m sure that we’ll raise over $2,000 for Meals on Wheels,” Etzel said.

”When I dreamt up this idea of a fundraising car show to raise money for Meals on Wheels, I wanted to make sure that I sponsored it and that I paid for everything – all those dollars at the end of the night I add up, and I give half to Greater Spokane County Meals on Wheels and the other half to the Spokane Meals on Wheels.”

“It’s close to my heart,” Etzel said. “My grandfather, after grandma passed away, he just wouldn’t fix meals. I mean, it was like grandma did all the cooking, and what could he fix?”

A relative signed Etzel’s grandfather up for Meals on Wheels . This way, meals were being delivered to his house daily, and every visit meant someone for his grandpa to talk to.

Being able to help the people who helped his loved ones pushes Etzel to make the fundraiser “the biggest car show during the week that Spokane ever had.”