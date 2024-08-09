Kane Brown brings pop country hits to Northern Quest stage

From staff reports

Kane Brown has spent years providing hit after hit on country radio, as well as yet another trip to Spokane.

After Brown covered songs in multiple videos that went viral in the mid-2010’s, the Georgia man released his debut single, “Used to Love You Sober,” and EP, “Closer.”

Brown’s debut self-titled album was released in 2016. Since then, he has released two other full-length records: 2018’s “Experiment” and 2022’s “Different Man.”

Brown’s brand of pop country has garnered many multiplatinum singles as well as a Diamond certification in the form of “Heaven.”

Some of Brown’s earlier hits include “What Ifs (featuring Lauren Alaina),” “Good as You,” “Homesick” and “Lose It.” His more recent favorites include “Thank God,” “Bury Me in Georgia” and “Like I Love Country Music.” Currently, his collaboration with producer Marshmello, “Miles on It,” is climbing the charts.

Brown will be returning to Northern Quest Resort & Casino on Thursday. Special guest and country duo LOCASH will open. Tickets ($59.50-$289.50) are available at northernquest.com.