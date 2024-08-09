‘Top notch national talent’ with Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s ‘Little Shop of Horrors’

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Review

Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s production of “Little Shop of Horrors” marks the third time director and choreographer Roger Welch has dealt with the danger looming in Mr. Mushnik’s flower shop.

His on-stage introduction to the show came in a 1992 production in Coeur d’Alene when he starred as Seymour Krelborn. Twenty years later, again in Coeur d’Alene, he directed a production of the comedy/horror rock musical.

And now, he’s back in the director’s chair, this time with Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre, where he worked as the artistic director for 20 years until 2013. Welch’s first show back with the company was last season’s “The Sound of Music.”

“I really love this show,” he said. “It’s a show that people really enjoy. It’s funny. It’s got great music. The characters are interesting and really delightful.”

“Little Shop of Horrors” features music by Alan Menken and lyrics and a book by Howard Ashman. The musical is loosely based on Charles B. Griffith’s 1960 film of the same name.

Following the success of its off-Broadway debut in 1982, the musical was made into a film starring Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene, Vincent Gardenia, Steve Martin and the voice of Levi Stubbs in 1986.

The musical follows the kind yet shy Seymour Krelborn (David Eldridge), who works for the cranky Mr. Mushnik (Erik Contzius) at a run-down flower shop with Audrey (Amy D’Orazi), on whom he has a crush. Seymour can’t share his feelings with Audrey though, because of her abusive boyfriend Orin Scrivello (John Adkinson).

After a sudden solar eclipse, Seymour discovers a large venus fly trap-like plant he names Audrey II (Michael Reed). Despite his care and attention, Audrey II isn’t flourishing. After pricking his finger on a rose thorn and watching Audrey II’s pod open, Seymour realizes the plant thrives on blood.

As Audrey II grows, Seymour and the flower shop become more popular than ever. While keeping the reason for Audrey II’s growth secret, Seymour must figure out how to satisfy the plant’s need for blood while also keeping himself, his beloved Audrey and the rest of the world safe.

Throughout the show, the all-knowing Greek chorus of Crystal (Michaelyn Oby), Chiffon (Tatiana Bahoque) and Ronette (Brianni Justice) offers commentary.

Three puppeteers help bring Audrey II to life – Paul Sciarrio, Hannah Hopkins and Declan Sheehan. “Little Shop of Horrors” is music directed by Scott Michaelsen and stage managed by Autumn Dancy.

The musical opens Friday, Aug. 9, and runs through Aug. 18 at Schuler Performing Arts Center in North Idaho College’s Boswell Hall.

Like Welch, Eldridge has had prior experience at the flower shop, playing a street bum and Skip Snip in Aspire Community Theatre’s production during its debut season.

Eldridge enjoyed his time in that production and said Seymour Krelborn is a dream role, so auditioning for Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre’s production was a no-brainer.

“He’s perfect,” Welch said. “He’s right on the money for the part. He’s very talented and very funny and has great comic timing.”

Though Seymour may seem like the brains behind the operation, Audrey II is really running things at the flower shop. To bring the character to life, the Coeur d’Alene Summer Theatre production uses five Audrey II puppets, one for each stage of its growth, crafted by a designer from the University of Idaho.

Before receiving the puppets near the end of rehearsal, the cast rehearsed with various prototypes and props, including a crocodile head, as stand-ins. Eldridge said it was a little jarring to go from the props to the actual puppets, but that it made the show feel more real.

“You’re working with skeletons and you get the real thing and it changes the show completely,” he said. “It’s like ‘OK, now we’re doing it.’”

Welch and Eldridge were also attracted to “Little Shop of Horrors” because of the diverse musical numbers in the show, including rock ‘n’ roll, calypso and gospel. Welch called “Suddenly, Seymour” and “Somewhere That’s Green” among the best duets and ballads, respectively, in musical theater.

“I’m really excited with what our music director Scott has done with the pit, because it’s a really small pit,” Eldridge said. “There’s only four pieces, maybe five, but there’s a keyboard part and they’ve done a lot with the percussion and the keyboard of making it sound cool and interesting. Then also with the guitar parts, adding a level of grunge that’s maybe not typical for the show, which I’m really excited to hear.”

Aside from the wide range of musical genres and the Audrey II puppetry, Welch said audiences are in for a treat simply because of the cast, who have truly made “Little Shop of Horrors” their full-time job, rehearsing eight hours a day in preparation for opening night.

“This cast is incredible,” he said. “Every one of them is top notch national talent. They are complete professionals and it’s like you’re going to see a Broadway production.”