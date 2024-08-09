Travis Scott arrested in Paris after fight with his bodyguard, hotel security guard

By Nardine Saad Los Angeles Times

Hip-hop star Travis Scott was arrested in Paris early Friday morning on suspicion of getting into an altercation at the Georges V hotel.

The “Sicko Mode” emcee, whose legal name is Jacques Bermon Webster, was detained after Paris police were called to the hotel soon after 5 a.m. to arrest a man “nicknamed Travis Scott for violence against a security guard,” the Paris public prosecutor’s office said in a statement to The Times.

A hotel security guard intervened in an altercation between the 33-year-old musician and his bodyguard, the statement said. Police are still investigating the incident.

The 10-time Grammy nominated rap artist — best known for his “Astroworld” album and last year’s “Utopia” — was in the French capital for the Paris Olympics, where he attended the U.S. men’s basketball team rally against Serbia in the semifinal Thursday night.

Scott had been in the city for several days and had been “chased and harassed” by paparazzi during that time and on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak publicly. The rapper had been swarmed at his hotel Friday and received no help, which led to the fight.

Scott was transported from the hotel in an ambulance and taken to the hospital to be checked for injuries after several vases were shattered during the altercation, TMZ reported Friday, posting video of the arrest.

The musician was not injured during the incident, The Times confirmed, but he remains in police custody and is expected to be released shortly. No charges have yet been filed.

“We are in direct communication with the local Parisian authorities to swiftly resolve this matter and will provide updates when appropriate,” a spokesperson for Scott said Friday in a statement to The Times.

The Houston-born hip-hop star, who shares two children with reality TV star Kylie Jenner, was embroiled in controversy after the fatal 2021 Astroworld Festival crowd crush that resulted in 10 deaths and hundreds of lawsuits.

In June, the “Highest in the Room” rapper spent the night in a Miami jail after being arrested on suspicion of trespassing and disorderly intoxication following an incident at the Miami Beach Marina. The state of Florida on Thursday dropped its disorderly intoxication charge against him, but Scott still faces the trespassing charge. The case is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 10.