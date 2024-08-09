West Nile Virus found along border of Twin Falls and Jerome counties, SCPHD reports

(Twin Falls) Times-News

(Twin Falls) Times-News

TWIN FALLS, Idaho – The West Nile virus was found along the Snake River on the border of Twin Falls County and Jerome County, the South Central Public Health District reports.

The Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District discovered the mosquitoes carrying the virus.

“Mosquitos are very active this time of year and they love to nest in backyards if given the chance,” Aaron Ursenbach, Twin Falls County Pest Abatement district manager said. “Now is the time to reduce mosquito habitat on your property and avoid mosquitoes when they are most active at dusk and dawn.”

Residents can protect themselves and their families from mosquito bites by:

Using insect repellent with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitos carrying the virus are most active.

Wearing loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.

Installing screens on all windows and doors.

Checking for, and draining, any standing water around your home every three to six days. This includes clogged rain gutters, pools, bird baths, old tires and other outside water features.

For more information regarding mosquito abatement, visit www.tfcpad.org/mosquito.

Virus symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea and rash. People over 50 years old with serious medical conditions are at greater risk for contracting serious illness from the virus. More severe infections may involve the central nervous system.

There have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported this summer across the SCPHD’s region, which spans eight counties.