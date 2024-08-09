Yakima woman accused of dealing meth, fentanyl after stop in fast food drive-through

By Donald W. Meyers Yakima Herald-Republic

A Yakima woman recently released from prison is accused of trying to sell fentanyl and other drugs, as well as running from police.

A Yakima police officer spotted a car with expired license plates on North First Street around 7:10 a.m. Aug. 5. The officer followed the car into the drive-up window lane at a fast food restaurant in the 1000 block of North First Street, and saw a store employee pass the car’s driver a large paper bag, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by Yakima police.

The woman in the car, identified as 30-year-old Allicianna Lynnzie Clark, appeared to be putting things in the bag while a man walked up to the car and grabbed the passenger side door handle, the affidavit said. The officer turned on his lights and used his patrol vehicle’s speaker to tell the man not to get into the car, the affidavit said, and the man left.

When the restaurant employee refused to take the bag from Clark, Clark drove off, with the officer in pursuit, with the chase reaching 50 mph in a residential neighborhood, the affidavit said.

The officer broke off the pursuit for safety reasons, the affidavit said, but followed the car to an alley in the 500 block of North Sixth Street, and Clark in a nearby yard.

She was placed under arrest, and officers found the paper bag contained a backpack with a 9mm Glock 19 pistol with an extended magazine and ammunition, the affidavit said. Officers also found plastic baggies containing 125.1 grams of methamphetamine, 25 grams of powdered fentanyl and 6 grams of cocaine.

Police booked Clark into the Yakima County jail on suspicion of eluding, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine with intent to deliver.

At an Aug. 6 preliminary appearance hearing, prosecutors asked that Clark’s bail be set at $250,000.

In a memorandum to the court, Deputy Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Nicholas Barret outlined Clark’s criminal history, including convictions for first-degree theft, possession of a sawed-off shotgun, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, attempted first-degree robbery and second-degree assault.

She was released from prison on the robbery conviction in March, and had completed three months of parole when she was found to be out of compliance, Barrett said in his memo.

Barrett said Clark has clearly demonstrated a danger to the community and an unwillingness to follow court orders, pointing out that her second-degree assault conviction stemmed from an attack on a jail inmate while she was incarcerated.

“The combination here — person with a violent history, a firearm and methamphetamines — has been the precursor of innumerable violent crimes,” Barrett wrote. “Therefore, the state asserts that high bail is necessary for the protection of society.”

But defense attorney Melissa Derry argued for her to be released on court supervision, as recommended by the court’s pretrial assessment. Derry said Clark has not failed to appear in court for the past two years and recently was able to get full-time employment.

Clark told Judge Jared Boswell she would lose her job if she wasn’t released.

Boswell said that as Clark put together a resume to get a job, “you also put together a resume for the decision I have to make, and the resume is poor.” He said the court has “grave concerns about her ability to appear for court and remain crime free.”

While he agreed a high bail was warranted, Boswell said that $75,000 was more appropriate than what the state sought.