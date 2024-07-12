Don’t settle for a bland apartment. Here are ways to personalize it

By Kaitlyn Keegan Hartford Courant

With the housing market increasingly competitive, many people are finding themselves stuck in apartment living.

Typical in most apartments, they are not always the most stylish of living arrangements. Landlords put a variety of rules in place against holes in the wall or painting or other things. There are some ways you can jazz up your apartment though and make it a more comfortable home.

Sharon McCormick, of Sharon McCormick Design, suggested her top 10 tips on personalizing an apartment.

1. Change out the basic overhead lighting with new fixtures that express your sense of style. Since you’ll just be switching out the lighting, not moving it to new locations, this should be a quick job for an electrician. Save the old fixtures so you can put the apartment back the way you found it and take your new fixtures with you when you move.

2. Use battery-operated lamps and sconces if you need lighting in areas without access to an outlet. Battery-operated lighting is becoming increasingly popular and new styles are coming out regularly.

3. Put an area rug over wall-to-wall carpeting to introduce new colors and patterns. Use area rugs to define the spaces in an open plan, such as the dining area vs. the living room. Rugs are great for creating a cozy atmosphere.

4. Your landlord may allow you to paint if you are improving the property. Use neutral colors like cream, beige and taupe, which are replacing gray as the new favored colors.

5. Hang your art using adhesive strips meant for this purpose. Be sure they are removable strips so adhesive isn’t left on the walls when you vacate.

6. Consider peel-and-stick wallpaper to jazz up your rooms. There are so many styles available you’re bound to find one you love. Peel-and-stick wallpaper can be tricky to install, so practice a bit first before trying to tackle a whole room.

7. Use tall leaning mirrors, but consider what the mirror will reflect. Using one opposite a window can make your space feel brighter and more expansive.

8. To personalize a child’s room, consider removable decals that reflects their interests or create a theme.

9. Use all of the vertical space you have. Many floating shelves can be installed with adhesive strips. The shelves can be used for additional storage by using attractive baskets for organization.

10. Add color and pattern with pillows and throws that look great with the paint color on the walls.