Bankrate: What is the difference between pet insurance and wellness plans?

By Lezanne Winshaw Bankrate.com

Pet owners want the best for their furry friends, which often involves making decisions about their health care. One common dilemma is whether to invest in pet insurance or a pet wellness plan. In many cases, pet owners may want both.

Pet insurance and wellness plans offer ways to manage your pet’s health expenses, but they serve different purposes. Understanding these differences will ensure you choose the right option for your pet’s needs.

What pet insurance is and how it works

Pet insurance is a financial product designed to cover unexpected veterinary costs that arise from accidents, illnesses and other unforeseen health issues. Like human health insurance, it provides a financial safety net for high-cost medical expenses.

How pet insurance works

Pet insurance policies typically involve paying a monthly premium in exchange for coverage of various medical expenses.

When your pet requires veterinary care, you pay the bill upfront and then submit a claim to the insurance company for reimbursement. The reimbursement amount depends on your policy’s coverage details, such as deductibles, copays and coverage limits.

Some insurers, like Trupanion, have a VetPay facility, meaning your insurance company pays the covered portion of your bill directly to the vet.

Pet insurance usually covers the following:

Accidents and injuries (broken bones, swallowed objects)

Diagnostic tests (blood tests, X-rays)

Illnesses (cancer, diabetes, infections)

Prescription medications

Surgeries and hospitalizations

Some policies may also offer optional wellness care add-ons.

What pet wellness plans are and how they work

A pet wellness plan is designed to cover routine and preventive care. These plans help manage the cost of regular veterinary services that keep your pet healthy. Preventive care may help detect issues early before they become serious problems.

How pet wellness plans work

Pet wellness plans are offered as pet insurance add-ons or as stand-alone financial assistance.

They function on a subscription basis, where you pay a monthly or annual fee in exchange for a set of covered services. Unlike pet insurance, wellness plans usually do not involve filing claims and waiting for reimbursement. Instead, you receive discounted or fully covered services during your visit.

Not all pet insurance providers have wellness plans or preventive care add-ons. Some vet clinics offer wellness programs to help pet owners budget for routine pet health care. These may only be used at their clinic or network of animal hospitals.

Pet wellness plans typically cover the following:

Dental cleanings

Flea, tick and heartworm prevention

Microchipping

Routine blood work

Routine check-ups and physical exams

Spay/neuter procedures

Vaccinations

These plans are ideal for budgeting regular veterinary care and ensuring your pet receives consistent preventive treatments.

Pet insurance vs. pet wellness plans

While pet wellness plans help to budget for routine pet care, pet insurance focuses on the unexpected.

When deciding between pet insurance and wellness plans, consider the following:

Age and health: Young, healthy pets might benefit more from wellness plans focusing on preventive care, while older pets or breeds prone to health issues may need the comprehensive coverage of pet insurance.

Budget: Evaluate your financial situation. Pet insurance can save you from unexpected, high medical bills, while wellness plans help manage routine care costs.

Risk tolerance: If you prefer financial predictability, a wellness plan might suit you. Pet insurance could be the better option if you’re more concerned about potential high costs from accidents or illnesses.

Vet visits: Consider how often you visit the vet. Regular visits for preventive care may justify the cost of a wellness plan, whereas infrequent visits might not.

Pet insurance pros

Comprehensive coverage: Pet insurance provides extensive protection against unexpected and often costly medical emergencies.

Financial safeguard: It helps manage large, unplanned for expenses that arise from serious illnesses or injuries.

Peace of mind: Knowing you have a plan for crises can reduce stress and worry about your pet’s health.

Pet insurance cons

Cost: Monthly premiums can add up, and there may be deductibles and copays to consider.

Exclusions and waiting periods: Not all conditions are covered, and certain types of coverage may have waiting periods.

Reimbursement process: You usually need to pay the vet bill upfront and wait for reimbursement, which can be a hassle.

Wellness plan pros

Budget-friendly: Wellness

plans let you to spread out the cost of routine care over time, making it easier to manage your budget.

Immediate benefits: There is usually no need to file claims or wait for reimbursement; covered services are provided during the visit.

Preventive focus: These plans emphasize regular check-ups and preventive care, which can lead to early detection of health issues.

Pet wellness cons

Limited coverage: Some wellness plans only cover a portion of the preventive care costs or only pay a maximum value per treatment or per year.

Not customizable: Wellness plans often come as packages, which may include services you don’t need.

Overlapping costs: If you already have pet insurance, adding a wellness plan might result in overlapping coverage and increased overall costs.

When to consider pet

insurance

Pet health insurance is valuable for pet parents seeking financial protection and peace of mind in the event of unexpected accidents or illnesses. It covers emergency situations that demand immediate and often expensive veterinary care.

Some dog breeds have a higher chance of developing chronic illnesses such as diabetes or cancer. If you sign your pet up for insurance before signs of these develop, your pet’s policy can go a long way to helping cover the significant expenses that stack up for chronic medications and surgeries.

If you are one of the lucky ones whose four-legged friend gets through life without serious incident, paying monthly insurance premiums may seem like a waste of money. Contributing to a medical emergency fund may be a better use of your money. If something unexpected happens, you can always draw from your emergency account to cover vet bills.

When to consider a pet

wellness plan

Pet wellness plans are ideal for pet owners who wish to prioritize preventive care and budget for routine veterinary services throughout the year.

“Routine veterinary check-ups and preventive care can substantially lower the risk of expensive treatments for severe injuries and illnesses in the future,” says Melissa Meyer, veterinarian at Boksburg Animal Hospital, South Africa. “As a veterinarian, I understand how daunting a diagnosis can be, but I have seen significantly higher success rates when conditions are detected early. If a wellness plan can help you achieve this level of care for your pets, it is certainly a worthwhile consideration.”

A wellness plan can help owners of puppies and kittens who undergo several vaccinations and other routine procedures in their first year or two of life manage these expenses. However, a wellness policy with these specific benefits may be excessive for older pets who have been microchipped, spayed or neutered.

With a little research, it is easy to budget for routine veterinary costs like vaccinations and annual check-ups.

However, if some of these happen in a short space of time, it may be challenging to have that amount of cash on hand. In this case, paying smaller, more regular amounts as a monthly wellness plan premium may be more manageable.

Next steps

Pet insurance is a safety net for unforeseen illness and injury that can lead to hefty vet bills.

The cost of pet insurance varies depending on your pet’s age, breed and location, as well as which policy parameters you select (reimbursement percentage, deductibles, maximum coverage). Plans for pet wellness help pet owners budget for routine pet care such as vaccinations, teeth cleanings and annual check-ups.

Deciding between pet insurance and a pet wellness plan depends on your pet’s specific needs and your financial situation. Pet insurance might be the right choice if you are concerned about covering the cost of unexpected emergencies.

On the other hand, if you want to ensure consistent preventive care and manage routine veterinary expenses, a wellness plan could be more suitable.

By understanding the differences between pet insurance and wellness plans, you can make an informed choice that best suits your pet’s health needs and your financial situation. Remember, the goal is to ensure your pet receives the best care possible, keeping them happy and healthy for years to come.

Frequently asked questions

– Can I have both pet insurance and a wellness plan? Yes, many pet owners choose to have both. Pet insurance covers emergencies and serious illnesses, while a wellness plan covers routine and preventive care. This combination can provide comprehensive coverage for your pet.

– What does pet insurance typically not cover? Pet insurance often excludes pre-existing conditions, routine and preventive care (unless added as an optional rider), and certain hereditary conditions. Be sure to read the policy details to understand the exclusions.

– How do I choose the right pet insurance policy? Consider factors such as coverage options, deductibles, reimbursement rates and customer reviews. Compare multiple providers to find a policy that fits your budget and meets your pet’s needs.

– Are pet wellness plans worth it? If you regularly take your pet for check-ups and preventive care, a wellness plan can be a cost-effective way to manage those expenses. Evaluate the services included in the plan and compare them to your pet’s needs to determine if it’s worth it for you.

– Can I switch from a wellness plan to pet insurance? Most pet insurance providers will allow you to switch from a wellness plan to an accident and illness policy or vice versa. However, be aware that switching may involve new waiting periods and potential exclusions for pre-existing conditions. It’s essential to time the switch carefully to avoid gaps in coverage.