Jean Perez hits go-ahead home run, Spokane Indians edge Tri-City 2-1 to earn split

PASCO – Jean Perez hit a solo home run in the eighth inning – the first hit of the game for the road team – and the Spokane Indians edged the Tri-City Dust Devils 2-1 to split a six-game Northwest League series at Gesa Stadium on Sunday.

The first-place Indians (28-14), who won the league’s first half title to clinch a playoff spot, haven’t lost a series since May 12 and lead second-place Vancouver by three games in the second half. Tri-City fell to 17-25.

Indians starter Yujanyer Herrera was stellar in his second High-A appearance of the season. The 20-year-old right-hander allowed just one hit and four walks over six shutout innings with six strikeouts.

Spokane took the lead in the fifth inning with some help from the Tri-City defense. With two down Skyler Messinger walked and stole second base. Jake Snider bounced one to the right side, but the throw by first baseman Shane Matheny was off the mark, allowing Snider to reach and Messinger come around to score.

The Indians loaded the bases on three consecutive two-out walks in the seventh inning, but reliever Jorge Macheco struck out Jesus Bugarin to leave them stranded.

The Dust Devils put runners on the corners with two down in the bottom half and a slow bouncer up the middle avoided reliever Bryson Hammer and went as a run-scoring infield single for Mac McCroskey to tie the game.

Perez, the Indians’ No. 9 hitter, led off the eighth and just barely cleared the right field wall on a 1-2 pitch for his second long ball of the season.

Sam Weatherly took over on the hill for Spokane in the ninth. Juan Flores drew a walk and was replaced by pinch-runner Landon Wallace. A sacrifice moved Wallace up a base, but Weatherly struck out Arol Vera and Werner Blakely to earn his first High-A save of the season.