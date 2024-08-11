Most failed candidates for Congress lining up behind either Baumgartner or Conroy after primary

Republican congressional candidate Michael Baumgartner, who currently serves as Spokane County Treasurer, and his wife Eleanor Baumgartner react as they watch voting results come in during a primary election party on Tuesday at the Swinging Doors in Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

The race to represent Eastern Washington in Congress drew more candidates than most elections in the state this year – and now there are only two.

With the August primary come and gone, Republican Michael Baumgartner will face Democrat Carmela Conroy in November, having defeated nine other candidates in the race to replace outgoing Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane, for the 5th District.

Most of those unsuccessful candidates have quickly backed their party’s victors. Republican state Rep. Jacquelin Maycumber, who won the support of many law enforcement groups and fellow legislators and came in third place with around 12.3% of the vote, is now backing Baumgartner, as has Ferry County Commissioner Brian Dansel, who was backed by the state and Spokane Republican parties and received nearly 10.2%.

Democratic OB-GYN Bernadine Bank, whose campaign was focused on restoring nationwide abortion access and came in fourth with just under 12% of the vote, backed Conroy during her election night concession speech.

Not every candidate has publicly endorsed one of the winners, however, and in some cases have signaled they don’t intend to.

Democrat Ann Marie Danimus, who highlighted her opposition to corporate influence in politics and earned about 5.7%, has stated she does not intend to endorse either candidate. On election night, she said she felt the Democratic Party “sandbagged” her campaign and that Baumgartner is certain to win in November.

Republicans have a historic advantage in the district which appears to be holding strong this year, with Republican candidates in the primary collectively earning over 59% of the vote as of Thursday night.

Republican Spokane City Councilman Jonathan Bingle, who campaigned on a platform of “American revival” and earned 3.5% of the vote, said Friday that he expects to make an endorsement, but declined to do so publicly at this time.

Rene Holaday, a “MAGA Republican” radio talk show host who earned 2.9% did not respond to a request for comment. However, she posted on social media Wednesday that she believed the election was rigged and has previously called Baumgartner a “Republican in name only,” erroneously claiming that he had voted for Washington’s cap and trade bill while he was in the state Legislature, a recurring myth that has occasionally dogged Baumgartner on the campaign trail this year. That bill was approved in 2021, by which time Baumgartner was serving as Spokane County treasurer.

Rick Valentine Flynn, a self-described “sane Republican” who aligned with Democrats on many issues and earned 2.4% of the vote, said Friday that he felt bruised by attacks from Baumgartner on the campaign trail and was not sure if he would make an endorsement.

Kootenai County Deputy Prosecutor Matthew Welde, a moderate Democrat and political newcomer who earned 2.1% of the vote, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.