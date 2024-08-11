U.S. women hold off France to extend dynasty by the slimmest of margins

For A’ja Wilson and the U.S. team, the Paris Olympics were another flex – that concluded with a fright. (Toni L. Sandys/Washington Post)

By Ben Golliver Washington Post

PARIS – This was an afternoon of agony when all the easy things were difficult, and the difficult things spiraled into existential crises. With 28 unblemished years at stake, the U.S. women’s basketball team’s fate was determined by mere inches at the final buzzer.

A buoyant Bercy Arena crowd was treated to a tense gold -medal final Sunday, but the United States was the last team standing thanks to a 10-point second -half comeback that delivered a 67-66 victory over France. With the win against the host country, the United States captured its eighth consecutive Olympic gold medal, won its 61st straight Olympic game and improved its overall record to 78-3 in the Olympics.

Few, if any, of the previous 77 victories were this challenging. The Americans’ breezy run through the tournament – they won their first five games by at least 13 points and by an average of 18.6 points – encountered major turbulence against an active and physical French team that had a chance to force overtime at the buzzer. Gabby Williams made a leaning, contested jumper near the 3-point arc, but the officials ruled that her left foot was on the line when she released her shot. Some of the French players, in disbelief at their poor fortune after such a gutsy performance, couldn’t hold back their tears.

“I knew it was a 2-pointer straight away,” said Williams, who brushed off a question about whether she had been fouled on the game-deciding play. “It was very difficult for me to stop in time. I don’t think we should hold our heads down. There’s a little bit of disappointment, but once that pill has been swallowed we can celebrate the silver medal. What we’ve done is inspirational.”

The U.S. team didn’t bother waiting for a video replay to begin celebrating in front of the team’s bench. LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Vanessa Bryant, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe cheered along from nearby courtside seats, relieved that the women’s team hadn’t suffered its first Olympic defeat since the semifinals of the 1992 Olympics. The women’s basketball team delivered the United States’ 40th and final gold medal at the Paris Olympics, tying it with China for first in the gold -medal standings. The United States led China, 126-91, in overall medals.

A’ja Wilson, who shook off a slow start to finish with game highs of 21 points and 13 rebounds, was named tournament MVP. Veteran guard Diana Taurasi secured her sixth gold medal, setting a record for any men’s or women’s basketball player. Breanna Stewart joined Wilson on the all-tournament team with Williams, Australia’s Alanna Smith and Belgium’s Emma Meesseman. Earlier Sunday, Australia beat Belgium 85-81 for bronze.

“It wasn’t the prettiest of the games, but those are the ones you’ve got to grind out,” Wilson said. “Paris showed us a good time. I leaned on my defense. That’s what got me and my team going. When it comes to getting the job done, a woman is going to step up to the plate and get it done.”

For the usually invincible Americans, the difficulties began shortly after tip off during an ugly first half in which neither team could get its offense on track. France started 2 for 17 from the field but kept pace because the U.S. repeatedly squandered possessions with ill-advised turnovers, missed countless layups and went more than six minutes without a field goal.

Wilson and Stewart combined to shoot 3 for 15 in the first half, and the U.S. didn’t make a single 3-pointer to compensate for their front line’s struggles. Backup center Brittney Griner hit two baskets in quick succession to help the United States build some momentum, but even that proved fleeting against an active French defense that packed the paint and forced 13 turnovers before halftime.

The Americans’ nerves ratcheted up another notch when France guard Marine Fauthoux hit a 3-pointer from nearly half-court to beat the shot clock in the second quarter. On an afternoon when everyone was struggling with their shots, Fauthoux somehow connected on the toughest shot of all.

When France took a 27-25 lead shortly after halftime, it was the first time the U.S. had trailed in the second half all tournament. The hosts didn’t stop there, running off a 10-0 lead to force the Americans to contemplate the possible end of their historic winning streak.

But the United States responded with an 8-0 run of its own, as reserve guard Kelsey Plum hit big 3-pointers from the right corner and left angle to breathe some life into the Americans’ limp attack. Sabrina Ionescu, another backup, then found Napheesa Collier with a beautiful look-away pass for a layup to put the United States back on top, 41-40. The key second-unit contributions were a reminder of the Americans’ clear depth advantage over the rest of the field.

“We had a hard time getting to our identity of getting in transition and scoring,” Reeve said. “It was an ugly game for a reason: We both made it hard for each other. We needed to get players in off the bench to help. We just found a way to get it across the finish line.”

Neither team could create separation early in the fourth quarter, and the United States still found itself tied with under five minutes to play. Williams, who led France with 19 points and seven rebounds, kept finding answers until the very end. In a sign of France’s pluck, the United States had scored at least 85 points in all five of its previous tournament games.

Down the stretch, the United States ground out points at the free -throw line and with an unconventional jumper from Wilson, who had a game-high 21 points and 13 rebounds. Her shot bounced high off the backboard before rattling home, prompting her to scream with happiness as she ran back down the court.

Plum, who had 12 points and four assists, made four clutch free throws in the final two-plus minutes. Stewart also came up with a timely block on a late attempt by Fauthoux to help the United States triumph by the slimmest of margins.

Less than 24 hours after the U.S. men’s basketball team defeated France, the U.S. women matched the feat and watched as the Stars and Stripes were raised in Paris.

“The atmosphere tonight was incredible,” Stewart said. “We have the biggest target on our back. The parity of women’s basketball is continuing to grow. We know it’s not easy.”