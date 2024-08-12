A day of joy, giving and community at Underhill Park, hosted by a little-known Spokane organization dedicated to helping families

Families roam the booths looking for the right size of shoes at a SERA event August 10, 2024. (Z'hanie Weaver / The Spokesman-Review)

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday to celebrate the impact of community-focused organizations like the Spokane Eastside Reunion Association, the Way to Justice and others that work to uplift and support those in need.

SERA helps families by providing real-life experiences within its job training program for 14- to 18-year-olds at Fresh Soul restaurant. For youngsters, basketball camp is another opportunity to have fun for 5- to 14-year-olds.

The celebration Saturday was an active statement to struggling families that there are resources for them .

“So many different kids within our background, and how difficult life can be for them, and coming here was like a safe haven,” said Annabella Everans, a graduate of the job training program and mentor at Fresh Soul through SERA. “They learn, like, simple things that they need to know in life, like being on time, being clothed, right… it really helps these kids a lot, like, having some stability being at work.”

The local NAACP’s presence was a reminder of the ongoing fight for civil rights, while Department of Social and Health Services offered resources.

“People have help if they (are) having trouble getting a social security card, or things of that such,” said an executive director of SERA, Michael Brown, who founded Fresh Soul.

A huge donation of name-brand shoes and school supplies for families who might otherwise struggle to prepare for the upcoming school year were also available.

“There’s a lot of poor families, and giving the kids bikes or, like, shoes or something when they really need it is really, like, helpful,” Everans said.

Free food was available for everyone, from classic hot dogs to ice-cold drinks from Nom Nom, ensuring that no one had to worry about the cost of a meal.

“I am proud of my community and I’m proud of how they are helping each other with stuff for school… providing for the kids,” said Latasha Matthews, a mother.

The event was packed with fun activities and contests for all ages. Children and adults alike laughed and cheered as they participated in dancing competitions, strutted their stuff in model-walking contests, and devoured slices of watermelon in a race to win.

These weren’t just any prizes – real money was at stake, along with raffle tickets that gave lucky winners a shot at expensive prizes like high-end headphones, laptops and bikes for children, all donated by community members.

For the younger crowd, the bouncy houses were a huge hit.

“I’m going to get a tiger,” Jalynn, 5 years old, said excitedly about getting her face painted. Jalynn has been a part of the SERA basketball camp for a year.

The intense summer heat began to take its toll, though: When a child showed signs of heat exhaustion and dehydration, the community sprang into action. Police officers, EMTs and volunteers worked to ensure the child received the care they needed.

“When I came back to Spokane, I wanted to do something to, again, engage and volunteer (for) my community, because that is important this gives me (a) great opportunity,” said Officer Matt Allen, in the Volunteer Services unit.

The SERA celebration was more than just an event .

“I’ve been laughing my head off,” said Mary Weigel, a volunteer and retired elementary school teacher. “These kids, it’s just fun seeing them having fun.”