Jordan Morris strikes twice, Sounders rout Pumas UNAM in Leagues Cup Round of 16 match

Jayda Evans Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Monday’s showdown wasn’t a true rematch.

But for a Sounders team desperate to show they’re just as good as when most of the same players won the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League trophy, the reconstructed Leagues Cup provided an opportunity.

Seattle defeated Mexico City side Pumas UNAM for the regional title in a two-legged final two years ago. An overhauled Los Auriazules returned Monday for a Round of 16 match and left with the same deflated feeling.

Sounders forward Jordan Morris netted a brace to give his team a 4-0 win at Lumen Field. He is one of nine Seattle starters Monday who also defeated Pumas in 2022.

Seattle (3-1) will host the winner of Tuesday’s Round of 16 match between Los Angeles FC and San Jose in the quarterfinals. Kickoff times and date will be provided Tuesday.

The clubs looked evenly matched but Pumas (1-2-1) created multiple chances early. Los Auriazules thought they had a breakthrough goal in the 25th minute. But midfielder Piero Quispe was clearly offside when received a low cross at the mouth of goal and tapped it across the line.

The disallowed score sparked the bipartisan crowd and players. Pumas left back Rubén Duarte (28th minute) and Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (29th minute) were shown yellow cards for an altercation that morphed into puffed chests and shouting.

Roldan was knocked to the ground and as he hovered over the ball to stand up, Duarte kicked the ball twice. The physical play continued with referee Joe Dickerson showing four yellow cards in the first half.

Set pieces buoyed Seattle for a second straight match.

Sounders midfielder João Paulo was awarded a free kick after getting fouled by Pumas forward Guillermo Martínez in the first half. Rusnák stood over the ball about 10-yards outside the penalty box and played a short pass to João Paulo on the right flank.

The sequence continued with João Paulo tapping the ball back to Rusnák, who beamed a right-footed cross into the box. Paul Rothrock rose and headed the ball just past keeper Julio González’s reach in the 32nd minute for the opening goal.

Seattle scored twice of corner kicks against the LA Galaxy in a Round of 32 victory last week.

Morris crafted a cushion for the Sounders in the 58th minute. The play began off a throw-in. A pop-up made its way to Rusnák, who headed the ball toward Morris in the box.

The forward chested down the ball and quickly sent a left-footed shot past González. It’s his second goal in the tournament.

Obed Vargas helped keep the scoring going. The midfielder was taken down by Pumas center back Lisandro Magallán in the box, Dickerson immediately pointing to the spot.

Rusnák cooly slotted a right-footed shot into goal.

Morris second score was a penalty in second-half stoppage time. He was clipped on a fastbreak toward goal by Magallán, who was sent off with a second yellow card. The team’s clashed again and took time to break up so Morris could tale the penalty.

There was more shoving at the final whistle. But the result was unchanged like in 2022 — Seattle was dominant in defeating Pumas.

Sounders coach Brian Schmetzer rolled with the same starting lineup that won the Round of 32 match against the LA Galaxy — including Andrew Thomas in goal. Raúl Ruidíaz joined the gameday bench. He’s been out two weeks with a knee injury.

Thomas finished with five saves.