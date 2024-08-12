Mariners sign outfielder Victor Robles to two-year contract extension

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

A little over 30 minutes before Victor Robles sprinted out to center field for the first inning of ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball, he and his representatives had reached an agreement with the Mariners on a two-year contract extension.

While he had yet to sign the paperwork to make it official , the Mariners’ front office legitimately expected Robles to tell the viewing audience about the extension when he was mic’d up for the broadcast.

But he kept the news a secret. It helped he was otherwise preoccupied talking about his pet monkeys, screaming when teammate Jorge Polanco hit a homer in the second inning and being, well, Robles.

The news of the contract extension broke Monday afternoon before the official announcement with a MLB source confirming the parameters of the deal – a two-year, $9.75 million contract with a $9 million club option for the 2027 season. It also includes performance incentives and a $1.25 million signing bonus.

“Since joining the Mariners, Victor has been a dynamic presence on the field and a great fit in our clubhouse. He has showcased the ability to impact the game in all phases,” general manager Justin Hollander said in a statement. “We are thrilled to have him in the organization for at least two more years.”

A week ago after another a game where he made multiple outstanding catches despite lingering hip issues, Robles made it clear to the media about his goals for the future.

“I just like it here. I want to stay here,” Robles told reporters.

“I like the vibes the fans bring. I just really like Seattle. I would really like to stay here.”

The Mariners signed Robles to a MLB contract for the pro-rated minimum shortly after he was released by the Nationals on June 1. He played sparingly in the first few weeks with the team, but he eventually forced his way into more regular playing time, particularly with the injury to Julio Rodriguez.

In 42 games with the Mariners, he’s posted a .303/.372/.450 slash line with seven doubles, three homers, eight RBI, 15 runs scored, eight walks, 20 strikeouts and 12 stolen bases.