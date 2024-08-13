21-year-old woman accused of stabbing ex-roommate downtown

Police arrested a 21-year-old woman suspected of stabbing her former roommate Sunday night in downtown Spokane.

Lavender L. Port faces one count of first-degree assault.

Officers responded at 11:30 p.m. Sunday to a call about a stabbing in the 100 block of West Second Avenue, according to a Spokane Police Department news release. Police found medics treating the injured man, who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The stabbing victim told police he randomly encountered Port and a man, both of whom are the victim’s former roommates, near the Browne Street viaduct, according to court documents.

The two former roommates confronted the victim, and the male roommate punched him twice, saying he wanted his belongings. The victim told police the landlord threw the items away.

The victim tossed his backpack toward Port and told the man to compensate them for the discarded items, he told police. Port grabbed a 6-inch knife from the backpack and stabbed the victim in the left side of the chest, the release said.

The victim ran to an ambulance in a nearby parking lot, documents say.

Police located Port on Monday and arrested her on suspicion of assault.

Port is scheduled to make her first appearance Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court. She remained in the Spokane County Jail on Tuesday.