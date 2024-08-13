23-year-old sentenced to four years in prison for shooting his parents

A Spokane judge sentenced a 23-year-old man who shot and injured his parents during a mental health episode last year to four years in prison.

“You got a really good deal,” Spokane Superior Court Judge Annette Plese told Charlie Birkland, who pleaded guilty to lesser charges of second-degree assault before sentencing.

Rather than get out of prison in his 40s for the previous charges of attempted murder, he will get out in his mid to late 20s as part of a plea agreement made between attorneys. He also has no prior criminal record.

Birkland shot and injured his parents in their home south of Moran Prairie in August of last year, court documents say. He drank multiple beers before starting a fight with his mother, loaded a gun previously taken from his stepfather’s safe, came back to continue the argument and shot at both of them until the gun was empty.

He told police he planned to kill them and then kill himself, documents say.

Birkland’s mother and stepfather, Happi Jones and Clive Jones, were both injured in the shooting. Court documents say Birkland’s mother told police he had a history of “mental issues” that were undiagnosed but resulted in “manic” episodes, which happened frequently.

Plese and attorneys made note of Birkland’s mental health during his sentencing and encouraged a medication regimen. They also said Birkland’s family did not perceive themselves as victims in the shooting and want to be there for him when he is released from prison.

“It’s been a difficult road for Mr. and Mrs. Jones,” Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Jonathan Degen told Plese. “I don’t think they expected anything like this to happen.”