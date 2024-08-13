Cast of ‘It Ends With Us’ want ‘nothing to do with’ Justin Baldoni

Jami Ganz, New York Daily News

NEW YORK – The much-talked-about drama surrounding “It Ends With Us” reportedly goes beyond the rumored feud between Blake Lively and her co-star/director Justin Baldoni – sources say the whole cast is involved.

A set insider told People this week that “all is not what it seems” behind the scenes of the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s 2016 novel.

“There is much more to this story. The principal cast and Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him,” the source said of Baldoni.

The internet has kept tabs on Baldoni’s odd approach to promoting the film, including solo appearances for much of the press tour, while the rest of the cast – including Lively, Jenny Slate, Brandon Sklenar, Hasan Minhaj, Isabela Ferrer and Alex Neustaedter – have appeared and been photographed together.

Internet sleuths have also honed in the cast’s social media behavior, including the fact that Baldoni follows his actors on Instagram but, save for Minhaj, they don’t follow him back. Minhaj is also not followed by several of his other castmates.

The strange behavior extended to the movie’s New York premiere last week, where the cast once again posed together, with the exception of Baldoni.

The Hollywood Reporter last week cited sources who described a fracture in postproduction, resulting in two different cuts of the film. On social media, speculation ran wild that Lively, who also produced the movie, brought in her husband, Ryan Reynolds, to take over the creative reins.

Such talk intensified after Lively said “nobody knows” the “Deadpool & Wolverine” star penned the film’s rooftop scene. Days later, screenwriter Christy Hall told People she assumed that any changes to her script had been improvised, but said, “If those flourishes came from Ryan, I think that’s wonderful.”

On Monday, TMZ published footage of what looked to be a heated exchange between Lively and Baldoni in May 2023, though a source from the Hoboken, New Jersey, set insisted the two were “simply talking.”