Concert review: Spokane ONE’s Outlaw Music Festival was unforgettable night of music with legends Nelson, Mellencamp, Dylan

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

The inaugural concert at the Spokane ONE Stadium was a legendary one – most notably due to the legends who took the stage: John Mellencamp, Bob Dylan and Willie Nelson.

To start off the night Friday was Beyonce’s “Cowboy Carter” “BLACKBIIRD” singing mate Brittney Spencer. Her powerful voice absolutely boomed with soul and was a great start to the concert. She’s the real deal. Keep an eye on her.

Mellencamp immediately arrived with his classic heartland sound still intact. His intense rasp, perhaps a product of age, is a little difficult to adapt to. I would argue it adds a new layer of grit and story to his music already wrapped in country-rock, folk and almost bluesy licks.

Either way, the band’s overall sound was one of my personal highlights. Each song sounded more lively than its recorded tracks, something I attribute a lot to fiddle player Lisa Germano, who absolutely killed it.

Although, the absolute high of his set was a moment without the band: just Mellencamp, an acoustic guitar, and the crowd singing “Jack & Diane” – that was a moment impossible to deny.

Next up was the one and only Bob Dylan. Maybe it’s his already unique vocals, but he honestly doesn’t sound all that different than his records of the 1960s and ‘70s. He and the band were tight and overall sounded as authentic as ever – simply a group of talented musicians doing their thing.

Maybe it’s the mythos that simply resonates from Dylan or his ultra-comfortable demeanor in front of a crowd and behind a piano, but something about the set captivated me unlike many other performances I’ve witnessed in my lifetime. From the rawness and purity found not only within Dylan’s almost spoken-word style to the almost forgotten beauty of a classic live band (especially when the upright bass was featured), it was genuinely one of my favorite performances of all time – even if he didn’t play many of his classics.

Finally, the legendary troubadour Willie Nelson took the stage to an immediate uproar. Nelson and the band brought an outstanding and classic taste of Texas to Spokane with group harmonies, a speedy twang from the guitars and a snare drum featuring brush sticks for light effect. The band was tight – tight enough to feel almost intentionally rough around the edges yet laid back as can be.

Nelson let members of the band take vocal leads, such as his sons and guitar players Lukas and Micah, who instantly impressed. And the meaningful looks between proud father and sons? Priceless.

It should also probably be mentioned (given who we’re discussing) that this is Washington after all, and let’s just say the crowd dually enjoyed the necessary conversations of a certain plant, if you will.

Even in his 90s, Nelson continues to have a strong sense of wit and comedic effect while embodying true country and the outlaw feel that comes with it, after all it was called the Outlaw Music Festival. From stories of days gone by, introspection and love, it’s an authenticity you can’t fake. You can dissect it and find the the facets of folk, blues, the sounds south of the border, but at the end of the day Nelson is a true original. And as long as his iconic music is being heard, a few more mamas might just let their babies grow up to be cowboys.

Look, each artist may not have sounded like they did a few decades ago, but it didn’t really matter. It was a true privilege to witness these absolute legends and a few of the greatest musicians of all time, the very same who have produced some of the most iconic songs to ever be heard. A night not to be forgotten on all fronts.