Northern Colorado pulls away from Spokane in second half to win 3-1

By Ethan Myers The Spokesman-Review

The Northern Colorado Hailstorm showed why the club is atop the Jagermeister Cup standings as the Spokane Velocity fell at home on Tuesday night.

Spokane controlled possession for over 60% of the match, but the Hailstorm were able to convert on its scoring chances in a busy second half while Spokane was not, leading to a 3-1 victory for Northern Colorado in ONE Spokane Stadium.

The game had little impact on the cup standings, as the Hailstorm are undefeated in group stage play while the Velocity sit in last place in Group 3.

Tuesday’s game was Spokane’s second-to-last match in the Jagermeister Cup, with the finale coming on Aug. 29 against the Richmond Kickers. The Velocity are well behind in goals scored in the in-season tournament, and are unlikely to qualify for the knockout round.

Both clubs defended well for the first 45 minutes as any threats to score were cleared or quelled by the goalkeepers.

The teams went into halftime scoreless. But the action was quick to pick up in the second half.

Northern Colorado worked deep down the field on its first possession out of the break. After Spokane was unable to clear the ball, the Hailstorm worked it to midfielder McCain Clarke, who placed a curling cross in the center of the box.

The ball found the head of a leaping Bruno Rendon and past Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio to put the Hailstorm ahead 1-0.

The Velocity, as the club has a number of times this season, were quick to respond.

In the 49th minute, Northern Colorado defender Noah Powder took a goal kick from Hailstorm goalkeeper Russell Shealy, but was immediately swarmed by Andre Lewis and Luis Gil.

In one quick move, Gil snatched the ball from Powder and took it on his own, dribbling into the box before sneaking it past Shealy to even the match at 1-1 and bring Spokane fans to their feet.

The score was Gil’s fourth goal in group stage play, which leads the team and is tied for third in the league.

The match got scrappier as the teams looked for a go-ahead strike. But it was Northern Colorado that found it in the 77th minute thanks to a series of impressive passes.

Northern Colorado forward Ethan Hoard went one-on-one with his defender before crossing a pass to a waiting Danny Robles in front of the goal. Robles impressively flicked it behind him and between two defenders to Powder, who finished it past a diving Merancio.

Powder ran to the sideline and roared at Velocity fans.

A Marcelo Lage foul in the box in the 87th minute gave the Hailstorm a penalty kick and put the match out of reach at 3-1. Hoard, scoring the match-sealing goal, has five goals in cup play.

Despite a possession advantage, the Velocity were outshot 12 to seven.

The Velocity have a short break before returning to regular season play on the road against One Knoxville SC on Aug. 23.

The Spokane Zephyr, the newest women’s USL Super League club, will make its debut at ONE Spokane Stadium one Saturday at 6 p.m. The Zephyr will face Fort Lauderdale United FC.