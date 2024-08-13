Spokane police seek suspect accused of stealing tiny home from storage facility

A vehicle similar to a GMC 1500 truck appears to have been used in the theft of a tiny home. (Spokane Police)

Spokane police are looking for a person who they say stole a tiny home from a storage facility in northeast Spokane.

Officers responded at about 1:20 p.m. Monday to the 1900 block of East Francis Avenue for the reported theft, police said in a news release.

A woman told police her tiny home was being stored at the location.

Security video showed someone in a hooded sweatshirt cut through a fence earlier in the day, according to police. The suspect then backed up a vehicle, similar to a GMC 1500 truck, to a tiny home stored on a trailer and hooked it up to the vehicle.

The suspect then damaged the gate to open it before driving out of the parking lot with the stolen home in tow.

Police said they have probable cause to arrest the suspect on suspicion of second-degree burglary, first-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.

To see security video of the incident, visit vimeo.com/998383468/387efe408f.