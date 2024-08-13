The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
UN: 1,260 people detained in Venezuela’s post-election turmoil

Members of the Venezuelan community in Mexico display a banner reading "Venezuela kidnapped" during a protest against the result announced for the Venezuelan presidential elections in front of the Monumento a la Revolucion in Mexico City on Aug. 10, 2024. Opposition candidate Edmundo GonzÃ¡lez Urrutia, rival of leftist President Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela's July 28 presidential elections, urged him on Saturday to stop "violence and persecution" against demonstrators who came out to protest amid allegations of fraud.  (Alfredo Estrella/Getty Images of North America/TNS)
dpa

GENEVA — At least 1,260 people, including more than 100 minors, have been detained in Venezuela’s post-election turmoil, while 23 deaths have been recorded, the UN Human Rights Council has reported.

The figures come from an UN Independent International Fact-Finding Mission to Venezuela and cover the period from July 28, when the South American country held its disputed election, to August 8.

“Street protests, as well as criticism on social media, in the weeks following the election have been met with fierce repression by the State, as directed by its highest authorities, inducing a climate of widespread fear,” a statement from the council said on Monday.

The council described the detentions as “arbitrary” and noted that parents have not been allowed to accompany their children at court proceedings.

Of the 23 people who, according to the UN, died in connection with the protests, 18 were young men under 30 years old. The vast majority of them were killed by gunfire.

President Nicolás Maduro, who has been in power since 2013, was declared the winner of last month’s poll by the country’s election authority, which is seen as loyal to Maduro.

The opposition accuses the government of election fraud and claims victory for their candidate Edmundo González. Several countries, including the United States, have recognized González as the rightful winner of the election.