50 years ago in Expo history: All’s fair in love and… a war centered on the fair?

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

The Expo ’74 organization was suing a number of concessionaires for allegedly skimming profits, and the dispute was turning ugly.

Expo officials contended they were owed at least $115,000 in royalties from several souvenir and photo concessionaires.

In a cross-complaint, the concessionaires claimed they were being harassed and falsely accused of stealing. They claimed Expo had sent 10 to 12 men to a concessionaire’s office and additional men to each of the 14 concession sites involved in the dispute.

The concessionaires asked for $500,000 in punitive damages for alleged “misappropriation of trade secrets, interference with business and defamation of officers and employees.”

The concessionaires alleged “Expo wants to take over profitable business on the site as a cushion against indebtedness.”

From 100 years ago: The Spokane Daily Chronicle was holding a “registration theater party” in a drive to register women to vote.

It was a big success. The Chronicle reported that 3,000 women had already registered to vote, and another 1,000 were expected. It was a “a record never before reached in the number of women registered, in the opinion of registration clerks.”

Each woman who registered was presented with a free ticket to the Chronicle’s registration party to be held at the Casino Theater.

