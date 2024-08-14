Centering the lentil: Pullman celebrates 35th Lentil Festival

Butch T. Cougar high-fives children along the parade route of the Lentil Festival. This celebration will make its 35th year. (Courtesy of Lance Lee)

By Megan Dhein For The Spokesman-Review

Pullman will be hosting the 35th annual lentil festival on Saturday, with activities for the entire family, including the world’s largest bowl of lentil chili – a 350-gallon vat prepared by Washington State University’s Catering Services - live music, cooking demos, science exploration for the kids and so much more.

“I’m just more excited than anything to celebrate life on the Palouse and really bring the lentil back to the forefront of our celebration,” said Alexis Foran, the Pullman Chamber of Commerce tours and promotions director and National Lentil Festival director. “I think we’re 35 years ahead of the game as far as being ahead of climate control and climate-conscious food offerings.”

Foran said Pullman is proud of its rich agricultural history, and because of this, farmers and Washington State University are both important parts of the festival. In fact, Wendy Powers, dean of the College of Agricultural, Human, and Natural Resource Sciences, will be a panelist, among others.

The day begins at 7:30 a.m. with the Tase T. Lentil 5K Fun Run, followed by a day full of sports tournaments, including tennis, pickleball and 3-on-3 basketball tournaments.

At 11 a.m., the Grand Parade will begin at Southest Riverview Street and Southeat Benewah Street, follow along the City Playfield, and finish on Lentil Lane. The end of the parade will officially kick off the festival in Reaney Park. Musical acts will start on the Hometown Chevy Stage starting at 1 p.m., and include Blue Highway, Ian Jones, Thom Shepherd, Jerry Lee Raines, Snacks at Midnight and Copastetic.

Foran said the festival regularly draws upwards of 20,000 people. There’s even a mascot shaped like a giant lentil, named Tase T. Lentil.

“He’s a real crowd favorite, especially with our little lentils,” Foran said.