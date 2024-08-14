Community Cookbook: Breakfast fare and then some

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

We all know the value of starting the day with a healthy and filling breakfast. Although, some of us still insist that plenty of coffee is all we really need.

Breakfast can supply the energy and nutrition to get us through the first half of a busy day. It can fend off those otherwise inevitable hunger pangs that would quickly drain us of our energy and enthusiasm like a hose siphoning gasoline. Breakfast calories are generally the most efficiently burned calories we consume.

Omelets and oatmeal are two well-known breakfast foods. They provide hearty and nutritious breakfast options. They also have the advantage of being quickly and easily prepared. Omelets and oatmeal don’t have to be limited to breakfast. Oh no. In Europe, omelets are often eaten at times of the day other than breakfast. Omelets and oatmeal can hold their own any time of the day. Thank you very much.

It may surprise many that most omelets are fairly easy to make and have virtually endless possibilities for fillings and toppings – enough to suit anyone’s preferences. Omelets are a great way to use leftovers and tidbits to furnish the fillings and toppings. Two omelet recipes are offered today. They both produce delicious omelets – the destination here – but take very different paths to get there. They also have something in common that I’ve never seen in any other omelet. These omelet shells actually taste like the chickens from whence they came, thanks to a secret ingredient.

The Microwaved Seven-Three Omelet is one of the most unique omelets I’ve ever seen. It’s quickly cooked in a microwave oven rather than on a stovetop, eliminating all risk of burning and sticking in a hot skillet. The Seven-Three can hold its own against any omelet and is lower in fat and calories and higher in protein than most. When properly dressed, it looks as impressive and eats as well as any omelet out there.

The Shrimp Omelet is a more conventional omelet cooked on the stovetop. If you’re not a shrimp fan or would like to enjoy other possibilities, use the recipe as a template and dress it with whatever fillings and toppings you like. Omelets are versatile that way. Oats and oatmeal are highly regarded for their health benefits and comfort value. Supercharge oatmeal with protein, and you have Superman’s Oatmeal.

These delicious, ultra-healthy dishes are ideal for helping with weight management. I lost 50 pounds in 10 months, with the Seven-Three Omelet and Superman’s Oatmeal playing huge roles at breakfast and dinner. I still can’t leap the couch in a single bound, though – it’s more of a slow roll and crawl.

Microwaved Seven-Three Omelet

Here, the microwave oven stars in the preparation of a lower-fat omelet. Use your choice of filling or omit it for a simple cheese omelet. Chicken bouillon gives the omelet shell a slight chicken flavor. The seven-three in the title refers to the dimensions of the filled omelet.

Ingredients

⅓ cup egg substitute

1 large whole egg

3 tablespoons water

⅛ teaspoon chicken bouillon powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

¼ cup shredded reduced-fat sharp Cheddar cheese

½ cup filling of choice (optional)

Directions

Beat the first six ingredients (through black pepper) in a medium bowl with a fork until well blended. Pour into a 7-inch bottom glass pie plate and loosely cover with a microwavable plastic lid, wax paper, plastic wrap, or parchment paper. Microwave on full power for 3½ minutes. Stir the egg along the edge toward the center after 45 seconds. A half-minute later, stir the cooked portion along the edge toward the center. Sprinkle the cheese on evenly. Microwave, loosely covered, without stirring, for the remaining time, or longer, if needed, until the egg in the center is fully set. Remove the cover and let cool for 2 minutes before carefully loosening the omelet shell from the plate with a fork or spoon. Transfer to a dinner plate with a large spatula, the textured side facing down. Cover half of the omelet shell with a filling, if used. Fold the uncovered half over the filling. Top with leftover filling or other ingredients, if preferred. Serve hot.

Notes: Two or more pie plates make preparation of several omelets much easier and quicker. Filling possibilities include crumbled cooked bacon, chopped ham, cooked shrimp, chopped chives or green onion, cooked chopped onion, bell pepper, cabbage and sliced mushrooms. This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary with ovens of different wattages.

Yield: One omelet

Shrimp Omelet

My Aunt Ruby loved omelets, and she loved seafood and mushrooms. Omelets of any type are just plain exquisite in their taste and presentation. Who doesn’t regard omelets to be a standard of gourmet cooking? The big secret with omelets is that most of them are easy to make. This recipe combines the flavors of a good omelet with seafood – in this instance, shrimp. It’s a marriage that truly works. Because omelets are so versatile, you can mix and match whatever fillings you wish. Imagine substituting sea scallops, salmon or crab for the shrimp. Aunt Ruby would have loved this omelet, so I dedicate it to her. Enjoy!

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

¼ cup chopped onion

⅛ teaspoon salt

1 cup, sliced ¼-inch thick, button or cremini mushrooms

1 garlic clove, peeled and sliced very thin

¾ cup egg substitute

1½ tablespoon water

¼ teaspoon chicken bouillon powder

⅛ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

3 tablespoons spreadable, lower-fat cream cheese

1½ teaspoon butter or margarine

3 (ounces) large salad shrimp, drained

finely chopped flat-leaf parsley for garnish (optional)

Directions

Heat 1½ tablespoons of olive oil in a small skillet over higher medium heat. Add the onion and salt and cook for 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and garlic. Reduce the heat to medium and cover with a lid. Cook until the mushrooms are tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat. Combine the next five ingredients (through black pepper) in a small bowl or measuring cup. Mix with a fork until well blended. Soften the cream cheese in a small microwavable container by microwaving at 20% power (be careful not to overheat it). Combine the shrimp, cream cheese, and black pepper, to taste. Add 1½ teaspoon each of olive oil and butter or margarine to a 7- or 8-inch bottom omelet pan (be sure it has good nonstick ability). Heat over higher medium heat, making sure the entire skillet bottom is coated with the fat. Add the egg mixture and cook until the egg begins to set. As the egg sets, gently lift the edges with a spatula and tilt the skillet to allow the uncooked portion to flow underneath. If air bubbles develop, lightly press them down with the tip of the spatula. When the egg is just set, evenly spread the shrimp/cheese mixture over half of the omelet shell. Continue cooking until the egg is fully set, but the top still looks slightly moist. Use a large spatula to fold the uncovered half of the omelet shell over the filling and carefully slide it onto a warm plate. Top with the mushroom/onion mixture and parsley, if used. Serve hot.

Notes: Make a mushroom/cream sauce for added flavor and elegance. When the mushrooms are half-done, add a little cream, half-and-half, or evaporated milk, and a little salt, black pepper, and sugar. Simmer until the sauce reaches the desired thickness, stirring occasionally. Add fresh or dried tarragon during the simmering, if preferred.

Yield: One omelet

Superman’s Oatmeal

Experts praise oats and oatmeal for their impressive health benefits. It’s rumored that oatmeal may even be an antidote to kryptonite poisoning, Superman’s nemesis. Oatmeal is loaded with fiber and omega-3 fatty acids – essential to good health. It’s a little shy on protein. Protein is important, as it fuels our muscles throughout the day. This big bowl of oatmeal offers 20-plus grams of protein, a ton of fiber, and other nutrients. The vanilla-flavored protein powder does the sweetening, and microwaving makes preparation quick, easy, and clean. All of this for about 200 calories. If Superman eats oatmeal, this is the one he eats.

Ingredients

1¼ cup milk or water

½ cup regular or quick-cooking oats

⅛ teaspoon plus a pinch of salt

2 tablespoons vanilla-flavored protein powder

Water or milk to taste

Directions

Combine the first four ingredients (through salt) in a 5-cup glass bowl for regular oats or a 4-cup glass bowl for quick-cooking oats. Microwave, uncovered, on high power for 5 minutes for regular oats, stirring every minute, or for 2 minutes for quick-cooking oats, stirring every 40 seconds. Stir in the protein powder and additional milk or water, if preferred.

Notes: Good choices for added nutrition and flavor include ground flaxseed, berries, raisins, sliced banana, sliced almonds, and chopped walnuts (stir these in after the cooking). This recipe was developed using a 1,000-watt microwave oven with a turntable. Cooking times will vary with ovens of different wattages.

Yield: One large serving

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com.