No decision yet if Boeing Starliner astronauts will fly home with SpaceX

NASA officials said Wednesday that they are holding off the decision of whether to send two astronauts who flew up to the International Space Station on on Boeing’s CST-100 Starliner home with the spacecraft or to wait for a ride home with SpaceX next year.

“I want to set expectations first. We don’t have any major announcements today,” said Ken Bowersox, Associate Administrator for NASA’s Space Operations Mission Directorate. “We’re reaching a point where that last week in August, we really should be making a call, if not sooner.”

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams flew up to the ISS on Starliner arriving on June 6 one day after launching from Cape Canaveral on an Atlas V rocket. The original plan was for the duo to stay on board for about eight days as part of the Crew Flight Test mission, the first human spaceflight of Starliner.

But the spacecraft had thruster failures on the way to the ISS as well as helium leaks that led to NASA and Boeing to keep Starliner docked delaying indefinitely the return flight from the ISS as they tried to recreate the issues with ground tests. To date, they don’t have a 100% take on why the thrusters failed, but a likely culprit that would be addressed on future flights. But nothing could be done in space.

It won’t leave the ISS until a mid-mission flight readiness review, and it could still come home with Williams and Wimore on board, or it could fly home uncrewed.

NASA revealed internal debate last week about risking the astronauts’ flight home on Starliner when SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft are available to get the pair home as well. The primary contingency plan was revealed to send up September’s Crew-9 flight with only two instead of the four planned members leaving room for Williams and Wilmore space to come home when that mission ends next February.

Chief of the astronaut office Joe Acaba, a veteran of three missions to space and formerly a science teacher in Central Florida, said he’s in regular conversation with Williams and Wilmore.

“They are receiving a lot of information that we are reviewing here on the ground,” Acaba said. “I do ask for their opinion, but when I talk to them, they are relying on us on the ground to analyze the data and to come up with a decision, and they will do what we ask them to do. and that’s their job as astronauts.”

He emphasized that the Starliner mission is a test flight, one Boeing is trying to complete to get certification to join SpaceX on regular crew rotation missions to the ISS.

“As astronauts, we embark on missions fully aware of the various scenarios and outcomes that may become our realities,” Acaba said. “We undergo rigorous training to prepare, both mentally and physically for the challenges that may arise during any given mission. This mission is a test flight, and as Butch and Suni expressed ahead of their launch, they knew this mission might not be perfect.”

He said the delay in decision as NASA goes through data about Starliner’s propulsion and risk factors is as it should be.

“Human spaceflight is inherently risky, and as astronauts, we accept that as part of the job,” he said. “Right now, the agency has taken the time to ensure we are not putting the crew at a higher risk than is necessary. And as astronauts, that’s always something worth waiting for.”

He said even if they don’t fly home on Starliner, their presence on the way up has been invaluable for the Boeing program.

He said if they did have to remain on board, it would be end up being for about an eight-month stay, during which they would continue to contribute to the ISS’ science mission and assist in research and maintenance, “which I know our ISS program is very thankful for.”

“They have fully integrated into the increment crew, so they are as busy as any other crew that is up there,” Acaba said. “But, you know, we are humans, and this is hard on crew members and their families. And we take that into account. But, again, as professional astronauts, they’re prepared for this, and they’re doing great.”

This is the pair’s third trip each to the ISS, and a longer stay was always among the options depending on how Starliner performed.

“As I assign crew members to a flight, and before they launch, we discuss nominal and potential off-nominal mission durations. They are always prepared,” he said.

An eight-month stay, with cargo resupply able to keep all the expedition astronauts on board provisioned with food and clothing, is not an issue, Acaba said.

“I’ve talked to Butch and Suni a number of times throughout their stay, and they continue to be committed to the mission,” he said. “They are proud to represent our nation, and they continue to show their readiness and resilience. … Butch and Suni will be ready to support the direction our agency chooses.”