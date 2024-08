A 40-year-old Pinehurst, Idaho, woman died in a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 90 in Wallace.

The woman, whose name was not released by police, was the driver and only occupant of a 2002 Ford F-150 when she crashed at about 11:35 p.m., according to Idaho State Police. She died at the scene.

An I-90 eastbound interchange on-ramp and westbound interchange off-ramp were blocked for about four hours for ISP’s investigation, which is ongoing.