Zoë Kravitz: it was ‘hurtful’ to swap life with Lisa Bonet for Lenny Kravitz

By Jami Ganz</p><p>New York Daily News</p><p>

Zoë Kravitz carries guilt from her “very hurtful” choice she made to move in with dad Lenny Kravitz over Lisa Bonet.

The “Blink Twice” director, 35, reflected on the decision while speaking to Esquire about the thriller, her directorial debut starring her now-fiance, Channing Tatum.

“I think it was very hurtful that I moved away from her to be with my dad and my dad wasn’t even there,” said the “Big Little Lies” alum.

At the age of 11, Kravitz moved to Miami with her musician dad, now 60, after years of less frequent visits that she described as a “whirlwind of a completely different universe” – especially when compared to the stricter, “really quiet, really simple life” she lived with Bonet in California’s Santa Monica Mountains.

“It wasn’t that my dad didn’t care,” Kravitz recalled of the far freer life she lived with the “Fly Away” singer, with whom she eventually relocated to New York. “He just cared about different things.”

As for the “Cosby Show” alum, 56, Kravitz acknowledged that the more subdued life her mother offered was for her benefit

“I just wish I had been able to appreciate what she was doing for me,” said the “Batman” star. “She was so focused on preserving my innocence. My creativity. Because she knew what the world is – that you don’t get that back.”

“Blink Twice” hits theaters next week, nearly a year after news broke that Kravitz and Tatum, 44, are engaged. Kravitz also recalled to Esquire that the “Magic Mike” star, who she hadn’t previously met, was initially reluctant to join “Blink Twice” – then named “P–y Island,” but came on board after rewrites.

