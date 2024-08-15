18-year-old pleads guilty to killing teenage boy who was ‘set up’ in drug deal

An 18-year-old pleaded guilty Thursday to murdering a teenage boy last year in a “drug deal gone wrong.”

Leland Westerland, who was 16 at the time, admitted to killing 17-year-old Tyler Rowell and shooting at two others as part of a plea deal with prosecutors. He was originally charged as an adult with murder in commission of a robbery, two counts of assault and three counts of robbery.

Westerland instead pleaded to first-degree murder and two counts of assault. Prosecutors are requesting a 37-year prison sentence. His defense attorney requested 22 years.

Westerland and a group of three set up a meeting to buy cannabis oil in February 2023, court records said. At the meeting, three people wearing ski masks approached Rowell and his two friends and opened fire. Police responded to 1725 E. Seventh Ave. and found Rowell dead and two others injured.

The minivan Rowell and his friends traveled in was also seen fleeing the scene. Police found the car in Spokane Valley and arrested the driver, 18-year-old Hagen F. Charbonneau. They also arrested Gavin M. McGregor, 21, and Sapphire B. Jespersen, 20, in connection with the shooting.

Court records say Charbonneau, who is awaiting trial, told police McGregor needed money to pay a bail bondsman. They used Jespersen’s Snapchat account to buy drugs, but instead “set up” the victims for a robbery.

Westerland’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 27.