50 years ago in Expo history: The fair’s environmental theme proved useful as an ‘instructional resource’ for teachers

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

Expo ’74 was more than a popular vacation destination – it was also proving to be a valuable educational tool, because of its environmental theme.

To that end, a professor at Eastern Washington State College (today’s Eastern Washington University) was offering a fall class for teachers titled, “Utilizing Expo ’74 as an Instructional Resource for the Classroom.”

The class would include several visits to the fair, and “some class sessions will deal with materials and knowledge gained at the fair.”

Not all of the lessons were environmental. Some were technological, with many of the pavilions using advanced technology, including projection techniques and talking mannequins, to convey their messages.

From 100 years ago: Washington Lt. Gov. William J. Coyle announced his “unequivocal opposition to, and denunciation of” the Ku Klux Klan.

Coyle was the Republican candidate for governor and said he had been repeatedly asked for his stance on the Klan and the Klan’s statewide initiative to ban parochial schools. He wanted to make his stance perfectly clear.

“It is to be deplored that an attempt is being made to divide the American people on the matter of race or religion,” he said. “I am convinced that any organization, as evidenced by its public actions, whose only excuse for existence is racial hatred and religious intolerance, can not survive.”

