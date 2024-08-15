Chicago Cubs and Spokane legend Ryne Sandberg announces he’s cancer free

From staff reports

Chicago Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg, of Spokane, announced that his prostate cancer is in remission, during an interview with Chicago radio station 670 The Score on Thursday.

Sandberg said no cancer was detected during his last tests and the situation is “very manageable going forward.”

Sandberg, 64, starred at North Central High, before a 16-year Hall of Fame career in MLB, 15 with the Cubs. This summer he had a statue erected at Wrigley Field in Chicago.