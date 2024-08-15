‘Earn it every day’: Charlie Condon making most of opportunity with Spokane Indians

Watching him retrieve baseballs on the infield following batting practice, Charlie Condon fits right in with his Spokane Indians teammates, participating in a ritual as old as the game itself.

But even performing that mundane task, Condon stands out among his peers. Listed at 6-foot-6, 215 pounds, he literally stands head-and-shoulders above some of his teammates. With his physique and athletic ability, he could just as easily be preparing for a career as an NFL tight end or small forward in the NBA.

It’s to the benefit of the Colorado Rockies, and baseball fans everywhere really, that he stuck with baseball – despite growing up deep in Southeastern Conference football territory.

“I played football in high school. Played quarterback,” he said. “I wasn’t particularly good. Baseball is definitely where my best opportunities were.”

He’s not old enough to remember Herschel Walker’s stellar college football career at the University of Georgia, but he’s well aware of the impact that football has in his home state. He’s also quietly proud of the impact he made to the baseball program.

“It was really fun going to school in Athens, which is such a football-dominant school,” he said. “But that’s something that we’ve been working on a lot, is making it more of a balance (between all sports) while also keeping football as big it can be.”

Condon, 21, was the Rockies first-round pick, No. 3 overall, in this year’s MLB draft. He earned that distinction following a redshirt sophomore season when he became only the third player in NCAA history to lead the nation in batting average (.433) and home runs (37) in the same season, while also leading the nation in slugging percentage (1.009).

For those lofty accomplishments, Condon swept national honors in 2024 including the Golden Spikes (best amateur player) award, the Dick Howser trophy (college player of the year) and the Bobby Bragan National Collegiate Slugger award.

Even with all the accolades, Condon remains a quiet, humble kid from Marietta, Georgia. He spent several minutes after the game Tuesday at Avista Stadium – one in which he hit into a double play for the last outs of the game – signing autographs for fans of all ages until a coach dragged him into the clubhouse for a postgame meeting.

“A big part of myself is trying to remember where I came from and where I was three or four years ago. It’s been a journey that’s been a quick turn, but I know how quickly the game can humble you,” he said. “I try to stay very cognizant of that at all times and work as hard as I can to keep that from happening and getting better every day.

“I know you’ve got to earn it. Just because you have success a couple times in this game doesn’t mean it’s going to keep happening naturally. You’ve got to show up and earn it every day.”

Condon was underrecruited out of high school – not that he was disappointed in any way ending up at Georgia. Still, he burst on the scene his freshman year, setting an SEC freshman record with 25 home runs. It’s that sense of proving himself that continues to drive Condon.

“It’s just getting better each and every day,” he said. “Every day you get to come to the yard and play good competition of baseball. So, it’s just about being the best version of myself every day and then helping the guys around me.”

He rapidly shot up draft board rankings after that terrific freshman campaign and was in contention for the No. 1 overall pick in the draft. That he “fell” to No. 3 for the Rockies could prove to be particularly beneficial to both player and team.

“It’s just a great opportunity,” Condon said. “And I knew that was what I was going to get, kind of regardless (of which team drafted him). I’d put myself in a good spot, but I was extremely happy to hear my name called by Colorado. It’s a great fit, and I’m really lucky to be here.”

Fans in Denver are already salivating to see Condon slugging homers at elevation in the rarified air of Coors Field. But Condon, unassuming almost to a fault, hopes to be part of the solution to the Rockies long-time struggles at the Major League level, not necessarily the solution.

“Obviously, that’s a goal of mine, is to help turn that around,” he said. “But I’m just going to be the best version of myself today, and every day.”

Now that he’s in pro ball he tries not to think about his lofty draft status – or the inherent pressure that might come with it.

“The most weight I have is going to come from myself every day. I know there could be people that hold me to high standards, but I hold myself to the highest standard, I’d say. So that’s how I kind of keep things level.”

Condon joined the Indians last week on their road trip to Tri-City. In six High-A games so far, the right-handed slugger is hitting .280 (7 for 25) with two doubles and a home run – a prodigious blast down the left field line in Pasco’s cavernous Gesa Stadium. He collected his first Avista Stadium hit in Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to Vancouver.

He’s fitting right in with his new teammates in Spokane, some of which have been with the team since April, and he’s looking forward to participating in the Northwest League championship series in September with his new teammates.

“This is about as easy a group as could be as far as making a transition,” he said. “It’s been a great group of guys getting to know them. They’ve made it really easy on me. I’m just looking forward to keeping rolling with them.”

Other than continuing his path to the big leagues, Condon said one goal he has is eventually completing his finance degree at Georgia.

“I think my mom might cut my head off if I don’t,” he joked. “So yeah, I know that’s something I want to do at some point. I’m not done with that, so I’ll definitely go back and do that here before too long.”

He was surrounded by family and friends on draft day and while it was a momentous occasion for him, Condon also knows how important his family was for him to reach that success.

“My dad, my brother, they got me into the game, and they’re what kept me in it,” he said. “They’ve been big for me on the field, but then also just for things away from the field.”

It was his mom, though, who was the most emotional when Condon’s name was announced on the TV.

“She was anticipating the day for a while. You know, excited and nervous – a combination all those good emotions. I think we all were a little bit (emotional) but if I had to pick one, I’d say her. But she enjoyed every step of it.”