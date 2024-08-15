Fiancée of Pullman man accused of international parental kidnapping also indicted

The 21-year-old fiancée of a Pullman man accused of international parental kidnapping was also federally indicted, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

Nadia Cole is charged with conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping and international parental kidnapping.

Cole is accused of helping her fiancé, Aaron Aung, kidnap his toddler and take her to Mexico earlier this year, in violation of his parenting plan with the child’s mother. Aung’s father, Jaimes Tin Aung, was also indicted.

The Aungs remain in custody while Cole was served the indictment.

The court documents were unsealed Wednesday.