The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
66°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Fiancée of Pullman man accused of international parental kidnapping also indicted

Nadia Cole, 21, last seen leaving the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on May 29. She was deported from Mexico shortly before the return of her fiancé Aaron Aung and his young daughter. Cole was federally indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping. (Courtesy of the Port of Seattle PD)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122
Nadia Cole, 21, last seen leaving the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on May 29. She was deported from Mexico shortly before the return of her fiancé Aaron Aung and his young daughter. Cole was federally indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping. (Courtesy of the Port of Seattle PD)

The 21-year-old fiancée of a Pullman man accused of international parental kidnapping was also federally indicted, according to court documents unsealed Wednesday.

Nadia Cole is charged with conspiracy to commit international parental kidnapping and international parental kidnapping.

Cole is accused of helping her fiancé, Aaron Aung, kidnap his toddler and take her to Mexico earlier this year, in violation of his parenting plan with the child’s mother. Aung’s father, Jaimes Tin Aung, was also indicted.

The Aungs remain in custody while Cole was served the indictment.

The court documents were unsealed Wednesday.