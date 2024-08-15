Jean Perez leads hit parade, Spokane Indians pound Vancouver 13-0

From staff reports

No. 9 hitter Jean Perez had a career night, going 4 for 5 with a triple and four RBIs, and the Spokane Indians handled the Vancouver Canadians 13-0 in a Northwest League game at Avista Stadium.

The Indians (30-15) moved four games ahead of Vancouver (26-19) in the second half standings.

The Indians pounded out 17 hits, with seven batters enjoying multi-hit games, with Kyle Karros (2 for 5) and GJ Hill (2 for 4) both adding solo homers. Jesus Bugarin had three hits and two RBIs.

Indians starter Michael Prosecky was outstanding during the offensive onslaught. He went five shutout innings and allowed three hits and three walks with five strikeouts. Reliever Braxton Hyde provided two shutout innings.