Just up around the bend, John Fogerty to play U.S. Pavilion

From staff reports

John Fogerty shaped the sounds of the famed Creedence Clearwater Revival, and he’ll be celebrating those iconic songs at the U.S. Pavilion.

Born in Berkeley, California, Fogerty formed a band in junior high by the name of “Blue Velvets,” a band his brother Tom would later join and that would sign to Fantasy Records. The label (without permission) changed their name to the Golliwogs and they recorded seven singles.

After a short stint in the military, Fogerty returned to California and the Golliwogs recorded a record in 1967. The next year, they changed their name to Creedence Clearwater Revival and released their self-titled debut album.

From their debut to disbandment in 1972, CCR released 7 studio albums – a few others including 1969’s “Willy and the Poor Boys” and 1970’s “Pendulum.”

The band released several chart-topping, multi-platinum singles including “Fortunate Son,” “Have You Ever Seen the Rain,” “Bad Moon Rising” and “Proud Mary.”

During his solo career, Fogerty has also released a handful of successful singles including “Centerfield,” “The Old Man Down the Road,” and “Rock and Roll Girls.”

Joining Fogerty at the U.S. Pavilion on Friday is George Thorogood and the Destroyers.

Fellow classic rock legends, the band has released such favorites as “Bad to the Bone,” “Move It on Over,” “Who Do You Love” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.”

Tickets, $75-$250, are available at spokanepavilion.com for the 6 p.m. show. Doors open at 5.