Low summer flows on the Spokane River prompt city’s water conservation rules

Low flows along the Spokane River have triggered stricter watering rules.

The river is flowing at less than 1,000 cubic feet per second, which is the lowest it has been since last August.

To help relieve the stress on the river, City of Spokane watering rules and drought response measures began at the start of the month. Because the river is flowing at less than 1,000 cfs, it triggered Level 2 in the Drought Response Ordinance.

Most of the eastern two-thirds of Spokane County is in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. The rest of the county is listed as “abnormally dry.” Eastern Kootenai County is considered to be in a severe drought, and western Kootenai County is in a moderate drought.

The city’s watering restrictions were approved by the Spokane City Council in 2022. They require residential and commercial water customers to avoid watering between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., water no more than two hours a week and to water for a maximum of two days out of the week.

The watering code, which the city first introduced in 2022 as a “common sense” law. The city is hoping residents will abide by the rule, despite there being no penalty for disobeying the code.

“At this point, it’s code, you’re mandated to follow it, but there is no penalty if you don’t,” said Councilman Michael Cathcart.

A flow of 1,000 cfs is enough water flowing to fill an Olympic-sized swimming pool in approximately 8 or 9 minutes. The 1,000 cfs flow is a guideline for determining to what point the river flow and depth reaches a point at which the surrounding ecosystem is affected by low water levels.

Maintaining appropriate flow is crucial to fish, plants and other organisms dependent on the river. The Spokane River Forum is urging the general public to conserve water to protect fish, wildlife and local plants that all depend on the river.

“Hopefully we keep enough water in there to sustain fish and wildlife; they’re getting pummeled with this every year. They have to adapt,” said Leslie King, a Habitat Biologist for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The Spokane River is currently at normal summer flow. The river often reaches its lowest point in August, and while flow is not expected to drop significantly lower this summer, it is not completely out of the question.

“In the past few years, I think this is pretty average,” King said. “Last year, it was exactly the same week … it triggers (Department of Ecology) and Avista getting together and convening a meeting.”

“Groundwater is a big influence on the Spokane River”, said Jordan Bauer, who works at Ecology in hydropower compliance. “It really recharges the river as it flows downstream. There’s been a number of studies with the aquifer and how that influences our flows with the Spokane River as they continue from Lake Coeur d’Alene downstream.”

The aquifer is the main source of water for Spokane residents and is also an important source of water for the Spokane River. Ensuring the aquifer isn’t depleted is essential to the health of the Spokane River, Bauer said.

Additionally, the Spokane River Forum recommends weather-based irrigation controllers as an effective way to conserve water. The Environmental Protection Agency estimates that on average, households can save around 7,600 gallons of water per year using these controllers.