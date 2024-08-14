Taylor Swift throws party for Eras Tour staff in 1st public appearance since terror threats

By Theresa Braine</p><p>New York Daily News</p><p>

Taylor Swift has been in London this week ahead of her Eras Tour shows, throwing a party for her staff as she was seen in public for the first time since terror threats forced the cancellation of her shows in Vienna last week.

The star celebrated her tour staff at Annabel’s, a private members’ club, according to People.

Swift has not publicly commented on the foiled attack, but her five shows in London are set to go on as previously planned. Entry times have been moved up by about 15 minutes, Billboard reported, through representatives for Swift have not given a reason for the slight change in times.

Fans without tickets have been told not to gather outside Wembley Stadium, where security will be beefed up to ensure safety. The thwarted attack in Vienna was slated to take place among those fans as they “Tay-gated” to hear her music.

Three teens ages 17, 18 and 19 have been arrested for allegedly planning to bomb, stab and otherwise attack fans outside the Ernst Happel Stadium during the three shows Swift was supposed to perform in Vienna from Aug. 8-10. As many as 30,000 Swifties were expected to gather outside.

July’s concerts in Munich saw about 40,000 people perching on a hill overlooking that venue to listen in.

British authorities have said that appropriate security measures are being taken.