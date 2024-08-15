‘Treehouse’ musician Alex G, who recently scored ‘I Saw the TV Glow,’ to play sold-out Knitting Factory

From staff reports

Indie artist Alex G is bringing his unique sound to Spokane.

Alexander Giannascoli, known by his stage name Alex G, first began releasing music on the music platform Bandcamp before signing with a major label. He self-released four albums on the platform between 2010 and 2012.

Since his 2014 major-label debut with “DSU,” Alex G has released four other albums with his most recent being 2022’s “God Save The Animals.”

A few of his most popular tracks include “Treehouse” featuring Emily Yacina, “Mary,” “Gretel,” and “Sarah.”

Alex G has also scored two films: “We’re All Going to the World’s Fair” and “I Saw the TV Glow.”

Alex G will be playing a sold-out Knitting Factory on Saturday. The next night, he will be opening for the Foo Fighters in Seattle.